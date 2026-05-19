What Arsenal Need in Bournemouth vs. Man City to Win Premier League Title

While the flaws of their rivals mean Arsenal ought to have cantered to Premier League glory this season, when you’ve gone so long without a title and have been subject to a succession of near-misses, the idea of embarking on such an easy ride was a pipe dream.

Now, they’re ever so close. A tense 1–0 victory over the relegated Burnley means Mikel Arteta’s men are just one win away. And hey, they could yet be crowned champions before the final day.

When Manchester City secured victory in the all-important title tussle last month, it was set up for another Arsenal collapse. However, the north Londoners have resisted a late-season wilt on this occasion, with five wins from their previous six not only leaving them on the brink of the title, but ensuring they reached their first Champions League final in two decades, too.

Greatness and a shameful anti-climax are separated by the finest of lines. Still, a potentially majestic conclusion to the season could kick off when Man City face the seemingly impossible-to-beat Bournemouth.

Here‘s how Arsenal can win the Premier League title on Tuesday night.

If Man City Fail to Beat Bournemouth

Who are the bottlers now? | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal moved five points clear of Man City after edging past Burnley on Monday night thanks to a first-half Kai Havertz header. The German was later fortunate to remain on the pitch following a challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu, as the Gunners saw out their lead without much threat.

City wouldn’t have trusted the Clarets to do them a favor in north London, and now they must win at Bournemouth to take the title race to the final day.

Arsenal will be crowned champions if the Cityzens fail to win at the Vitality Stadium. Defeat would leave them five points adrift with a game to play, and a draw four. The Cherries haven’t lost a Premier League game since they sold Antoine Semenyo to their upcoming opponents in January, a 16-game streak.

If Man City Beat Bournemouth

Man City can take the title race to the final day. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Bournemouth may be in red-hot form, but they hate facing Man City. In fact, the Cityzens have won 16 of their 17 Premier League meetings against the Cherries, and another win in this fixture would reduce the gap on Arsenal to two points heading into the final day.

It’s the scenario no Gooner wants, with Arsenal travelling to Crystal Palace likely needing to win. The Eagles have the Conference League final to consider, but Oliver Glasner won‘t be wheeling out the kids.

Arsenal have merely done enough to bypass West Ham United and Burnley. They may not be so fortunate against Palace, who boast dangerous attacking outlets and an elite passer in midfield. Only five teams have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League, too.

Even a draw at Selhurst Park could be capitalised upon by City, who, if they win their remaining two games, will boast the superior goal difference. Pep Guardiola, on what appears set to be his farewell outing at the Etihad Stadium, takes on Unai Emery in the away dugout, and his hungover Aston Villa team won’t be interested in doing Arsenal any favors with Champions League soccer for 2026–27 secure.

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