The Hobby's New Bullseye: Jaxson Dart Football Cards

Metlife Stadium is no longer a factory of sadness. Giants fans finally have a reason for hope; a can't miss quarterback with the 'it' factor (and a fun running back). Jaxson Dart was right on the mark in beating the defending Super Bowl Champions on Thursday Night. Beating the Eagles in convincing fashion on national TV is bound to give Dart a surge of hype among fans and football card collectors.

If you were going to make an ideal quarterback in a lab for collectors, he'd look a lot like Jaxson Dart. He checks every box: the looks, the charisma, the leadership, and the exciting play-style. He's a true "football guy" in every way.

In just three starts, Dart has already cemented himself as "the guy" in the 2025 draft class that collectors will be chasing in football card packs this year. In a strong rookie class, Dart is already heads and shoulders above names like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty in the football card market. This article will highlight three of Dart's best cards and compare them to the other top 2025 NFL rookies.

1. Jackson Dart 2025 Donruss Downtown

https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?saleId=ebay-297666261620&index=new_salesarchive

Jackson Dart 2025 Donruss Downtown Price: $1,538 (sold 10-6-2025)

Cam Ward 2025 Donruss Downtown Price: $1,295 (sold 10-7-2025)

Travis Hunter 2025 Donruss Downtown Price: $1,020 (sold 9-29-2025)

Ashton Jeanty 2025 Donruss Downtown Price: $801 (sold 10-8-2025)

Why This Card Matters: Downtowns are the most popular inserts and the ultimate chase cards. Despite being the 25th pick, Dart's Downtown is more expensive than the #1 overall pick (Ward) and the Heisman Trophy winning two-way phenom (Travis Hunter). Dart's design is actually pretty cool with the "Big Blue" giant in the background.

2. Jaxson Dart 2025 Donruss Press Proof Gold /50

https://app.cardladder.com/dashboard?saleId=ebay-157360871848&index=new_salesarchive

Jaxson Dart 2025 Donruss Press Proof Gold /50 Price: $375 (sold 10-1-2025)

Ashton Jeanty 2025 Donruss Press Proof Gold /50 Price: $154 (sold 10-5-2025)

Shedeur Sanders 2025 Donruss Press Proof Gold /50 Price: $91 (sold 10-4-2025)

Why This Card Matters: This is a beautiful gold parallel of the classic "Rated Rookie" Donruss card. The classic blue "Rated Rookie" logo always makes a card more desireable. This version is serial numbered to just 50. (Remember when some people critisized the Giants for not taking Shedeur Sanders? That seems like a long time ago.)

3. Jaxson Dart 2025 Origins Blank Slate SSP

https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?direction=desc&sort=price&q=Jaxson%20dart

Jaxson Dart 2025 Origins Blank Slate Price: $850 (sold 10-7-2025)

Cam Ward 2025 Origins Blank Slate Price: $750 (sold 9-27-2025)

Travis Hunter 2025 Origins Blank Slate Price: $450 (sold 9-27-2025)

Why This Card Matters: This is a popular new insert from the Origins set. The simplicity of the design is refreshing and this card is extremely hard to pull. Few people would have predicted before the draft that Dart's cards would quickly double Travis Hunter's in price.

