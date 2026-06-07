The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1990s (Part 2)

The middle part of the 1990's tends to be forgotten about sometimes in the hobby when it comes to Football cards. It was at the tail end of the junk wax era, and the Topps sets did not have rookie classes that would stand the test of time. With this being said, there are still key cards located in each set, some of which deserve the time and interest of the hobby to this day. While they might not break the bank, they are rookie cards of players who had solid NFL careers.

Dec 17, 2006; Chicago, IL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback (40) Mike Alstott breaks away | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Here is a look at four more iconic Topps Football cards of the 1990's.

1994 Topps Football Marshall Faulk Rookie Card

1994 Topps Football Marshall Faulk RC PSA 10 | eBay

The first card on part two of this series is of a running back who had an impressive career in the 1990s and early 2000s before injuries hit: Marshall Faulk. Faulk might be best known during his time with the Rams, where he served as the Running Back for the "greatest show on turf" team of 1999. Faulk was actually drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, where he would spend the first five seasons of his career. By the time he retired, Faulk racked up over 12,000 rushing yards along with seven Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring.

While raw copies of his rookie card can be had at a reasonable price, a PSA 10 recently sold for $175.

1995 Topps Football Steve McNair Rookie Card

1995 Topps Football Steve McNair RC | eBay

The 1995 Topps Football set design is somewhat artistic and has a 90s vibe. A good amount of the rookies in the set did not pan out as hoped, but one player who had consistent play was Steve McNair. Back in 1995, the Tennessee Titans were still in their final years as the Houston Oilers, which is how McNair's rookie year is reflected in the team. His rookie is identifiable by a glossy '95 Draft Pick logo that goes across nearly the entire bottom of the card.

McNair's rookie can be picked up and added to just about anyone's collection - many remember him as an MVP winner in the 2000s.

1996 Topps Football Mike Alstott Rookie Card

1996 Topps Football Mike Alstott RC Autograph | eBay

The 1996 set is perhaps the best out of the three years featured here. One notable rookie card from it is Mike Alstott, a bruising running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started as a Fullback, and if collectors ever want to see how tough he was, go and watch some highlights. It sometimes took multiple men to bring him down, earning him the nickname "A-Train".

An autographed copy of Alstott's rookie recently sold for $99.

1996 Topps Football Marvin Harrison Rookie Card

1996 Topps Football Marvin Harrison RC PSA 10 | eBay

The top rookie card in 1996 might just belong to Marvin Harrison, who spent years catching passes from Peyton Manning. Harrison spent his entire career with the Colts, winning a Super Bowl in the process. Harrison might be better known in 2026 to collectors as the father of Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, both Harrisons have displayed exceptional dominance on the field, and Harrison Sr could be considered a bit of a value in the hobby - his PSA 10 rookie recently sold for only $52.

The years of 1994-1996 did bring some key rookie cards to the hobby within Topps Football sets. While they may not be ones that stand out in everyone's minds, they still have their place in the history of the hobby, and can serve as value pickups to add to one's collection.