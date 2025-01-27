Super Bowl LIX In Cards
One important note for the football card market in general—and this applies to all the players listed—is that quarterbacks are always going to be the most expensive. Keep that in mind if you’re looking to pick up cards of any of the players below.
Jalen Hurts
Another 2020 rookie quarterback is playing in the Super Bowl—Joe Burrow. He’s already been to the big game once. Meanwhile, the other quarterbacks from this class, like Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love, have yet to reach that milestone, and at this stage in their careers, it would be surprising if they did soon. Normally, Prizm would be the go-to product for a class like this, but Panini significantly increased print runs in 2020. If you’re planning to buy and hold Prizm cards from this year, just know that there’s an abundance of product available.
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley is one of the non-quarterback players who can still bring significant value to the market. Like his quarterback, Barkley’s rookie class is absolutely stacked. However, the biggest difference between Barkley’s cards and those of his quarterback is the price. Barkley’s Prizm product can be pricey, but it has a much lower print run, coupled with a solid pool of talent from that class.
AJ Brown
AJ Brown is part of the 2019 Prizm class, which was one of the last classes before the major increase in print runs that we see today. For reference, Josh Allen’s 2018 Prizm PSA 10 cards have a population of around 2,100, while Kyler Murray’s (Brown’s class) 2019 Prizm PSA 10 cards have about 2,900. By 2020, however, the print runs skyrocketed, with players like Joe Burrow having over 7,500 PSA 10 Prizm cards.
Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce may be one of the last players in the NFL to have both Topps and Panini rookies. Topps recently announced the return of Topps Chrome Football, but before this, Panini held the exclusive license starting in 2016. For a brief period in the 2010s, players had both Topps Chrome rookies and Panini Prizm rookies, making Kelce’s rookie cards historically significant.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t need much of an introduction. A notable point about his 2017 Prizm rookie card is that, although it is technically a silver prizm, it’s actually just a base card. In 2017, all rookie cards in Prizm were silver but had the same rarity as base cards. Veteran players, on the other hand, had both base and silver cards, with the silvers being more rare.
Xavier Worthy
Beyond Mahomes and Kelce, the Chiefs’ offense has potential breakout players. One rookie to watch is Xavier Worthy, who was part of the 2021 Bowman Chrome University set. This product was unlicensed during his time at Texas. Since Worthy is a rookie this year, he already has a few rookie cards, such as his Prizm, but there are still several products expected to release this year.