Topps announces first San Francisco Giants auto for Rafael Devers
After the groundbreaking trade of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants, Topps has wasted no time giving Giants fans the chance to get a card of their newest acquisition in their team's jersey.
Devers was traded Sunday afternoon following Boston's sweep of the New York Yankees in exchange for a package of a pair of Major League pitchers as well as a pair of Minor League prospects. Through 73 games, Devers was hitting .272 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs for the Red Sox, who moved a game over .500 following Sunday's win.
Topps' "Topps Now" product has become a staple in the sports card world, giving immediate opportunities for collectors to grab a card of a significant event in the sports world. No Topps Now product was arguably more sought after than Shohei Ohtani's Topps Now card following the game in which the two-way star surpassed 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.
Collectors can buy from a variety of quantity options from the Topps website in hopes of being sent a parallel to the card, with the 1/1 FoilFractor autograph from Devers with the inscription "1st Giants Auto" on the card being the chase. The cards can be bought in a few quantity options, such as a single card, five cards, 10 cards, and 20 cards.
As for the future of Devers' cards, fans can hope to see the slugger in a Giants uniform on a card in this year's Topps' Update Series and beyond. With Devers under contract through 2033, the left-handed hitter will have plenty of cards in the San Francisco orange for years to come.