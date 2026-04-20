Top 5 Iconic and Expensive Venezuela Topps Baseball Cards

Most vintage baseball cards are base cards. There were no parallels, no numbered cards, or manufactured scarcity during the vintage era. Almost every card was printed in large quantities, and aside from condition, there is very little that separates one copy from another.

There are only seven Venezuela Topps sets, and they were released in 1959, 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966, 1967, and 1968. This Mickey Mantle comes from the first set in 1959 and has a PSA population of just 41, showing how rare these cards really are. | PSA

This is why Venezuelan Topps cards are so fun and interesting. They were not designed to be rare, but they are. They hold a similar allure to modern-day 'case hits' because of how hard they are to track down. For hardcore collectors, these cards immediately stand out for their uniqueness and scarcity.

Topps produced Venezuelan sets between 1959 and 1968 to take advantage of baseball's enormous popularity in Latin America. They are parallels of American sets printed on lower-quality cardstock in Venezuela. Unlike their glossy U.S. counterparts, these cards often feature Spanish text and unique back colors, like the 1964 black backs. Because it was tradition in Venezuela to glue them into albums, surviving copies with clean backs are extremely hard to find.

Venezuelan Topps cards were often glued into albums, which is why so many show paper loss and heavy damage today. This 1964 Willie Mays also shows the black back, which is unlike the standard U.S. Topps version. | eBay

Venezuelan Topps cards were printed in much smaller quantities than the standard U.S. Topps versions. In some cases, key cards are hundreds of times rarer in graded form than the standard Topps copies. For example, while 8,985 standard 1968 Pete Rose Topps cards have been graded, only 33 Venezuelan versions are known to exist. That is why Venezuelan Topps cards have become a focus for serious collectors. Below are the five most iconic, sought-after, and valuable examples.

5. Roberto Clemente 1967 Topps Venezuelan #278 SGC 4- $22,000

Card Ladder

Venezuelan Pop Count: 27

Standard Topps Version Pop Count: 8,456

Card Info and Appeal: Because of its extreme scarcity, this card sold for $7,000 even in SGC 1.5 condition. The back of this Venezuelan card is entirely in Spanish, which means it has important cultural significance for the most popular Latin American baseball player of all time. Not only is Clemente universally loved in the Latin American community, he is also unquestionably one of the greatest players of all time. Roberto Clemente won an MVP award, a World Series MVP, had 3,000 hits, won four batting titles, and earned 12 consecutive Gold Gloves.

4. 1962 Topps Venezuelan NL Home Run Leaders Orlando Cepeda, Willie Mays, and Frank Robinson PSA 8.5- $23,189

Card Ladder

Venezuelan Pop Count: 54

Standard Topps Version Pop Count: 2,066

Card Info and Appeal: Orlando Cepeda (46) led the National League in home runs in 1961, with Willie Mays (40), and Frank Robinson (37) coming in second and third place. Cepeda, nicknamed "The Baby Bull”, was a legendary first baseman and became the 2nd player from Puerto Rico (after Clemente) to make the Hall of Fame. A PSA 9 of the standard Topps version sold for $750, while a Venezuelan PSA 8.5 brought over $22,000 more.

3. Mickey Mantle 1968 Topps Venezuelan #280- $31,720

Card Ladder

Venezuelan Pop Count: 46

Standard Topps Version Pop Count: 28,164

Card Info and Appeal: This Venezuela Topps Mickey Mantle is 612 times more rare than the standard 1968 Topps version. It shows Mantle during his last season with the Yankees in 1968. The best way to identify this card is by looking on the back for the white text that says "Hecho en Venezuela."

2. Sandy Koufax 1967 Topps Venezuelan Retirado #162- $37,200

Card Ladder

Venezuelan Pop Count: 88

Standard Topps Version Pop Count: N/A

Card Info and Appeal: "Retirado" is Spanish for "retired", and this card is a post-retirement tribute that came out just after Koufax left the game. The 1967 set is particularly notable because it was the first time the Venezuelan set was designed as a unique stand-alone set rather than just a lower-quality copy of a US Topps set. Because Koufax retired after the 1966 season, and did not have a standard card in the 1967 U.S. Topps set, this is widely considered his last card.

1. Nolan Ryan 1968 Topps Venezuelan Rookie Stars #177 PSA 5- $100,650

Card Ladder

Venezuelan Pop Count: 63

Standard Topps Version Pop Count: 31,756

Card Info and Appeal: This is the rarest of the four different versions of Ryan's rookie card. The image quality is noticeably duller compared to the vivid colors of the U.S. Topps version. It is 500 times more rare than the U.S. Topps version, and finding a copy in mid-grade condition is nearly impossible. The highest graded copy by PSA is just a 5.5.