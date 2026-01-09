NBA 2026 Weekly Rookie Card Report: Flagg Keeps Surging & Knueppel Levels Out

The 2025 NBA Rookie class is shaping up to be one of the best of the modern era. With the star power at the top with Cooper Flagg and the emergence of Kon Knueppel, VJ Edgecombe, and Derik Queen as potential rookie of the year alternatives, it is quite a class. And that's not even taking into consideration some of the emerging rookies like Dylan Harper and Tre Johnson from early-season injuries or Maxime Raynaud and Cedric Coward from lower expectations.

Not shockingly, with the release of Topps Chrome, the rookie prices are reflecting their stellar play. So far, we've seen most rookies either retain similar value to release day or increase value. It is an incredible testament to the class as a whole and the standout performers from the top of the draft all the way to the second round. There really aren't a ton of options to track on who has a down market, but we'll find someone surprising.

Stock Rising

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg Redemption | CardLadder

The Cooper Flagg market is currently incredible. Even after a down game, the arrow keeps pointing up on his market. Even after a 12-point outing against the 76ers, a Gold Geometric Redemption sold for $8,500 on Thursday. A week earlier, the same redemption sold for $5,800. After a December in which his play improved across the board, we also saw his card market value increase accordingly.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen | CardLadder

Despite a down week on the court, Derik Queen's cardboard market hasn't taken much of a hit. Queen had a couple of low-scoring nights against the Knicks and Bulls, but is still doing so much on the court. He leads all rookies in rebounds and assists despite not starting consistently until a month into the season.

This Gold Geometric auto /50 sold for $910 on January 1st, but a similar Gold Geometric auto /50 sold for $676 on December 28th, and a Gold Mojo auto /50 sold for $500 on December 23rd. The Queen market is a fascinating one to watch as he's a big man, but does so much on the court, and his market doesn't resemble traditional big men.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper | CardLadder

It took a few weeks after returning from injury for Dylan Harper to hit his stride, but now we've seen him take over more of a playmaking role off the bench. While he had a rough outing against the Knicks with 2 points, 2 rebounds, and an off shooting night, his market is still hot. This true gold auto /50 sold for $3,900 on December 31st after selling for $1,200 on December 19th.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud | CardLadder

As he continues to take advantage of the absence of Domantas Sabonis, Maxime Raynaud has seen a massive spike in his card market. It's well deserved as he now has three double-doubles in his last five games. This Gold Geometric auto /50 sold for $336 on December 28th after a true gold /50 auto sold for $305 around release day on December 21st. Geometric autos tend to have a lower price than true color autos. It is super impressive to see a Geometric out-sell a true auto after a week.

Stock Down

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel | CardLadder

Admittedly, it is a bit of a surprise to see Kon Knueppel's market down this week. He did miss a game earlier in the week, but Knueppel is also in some rarified air after another game of 20 points while shooting 50% from the field, 40% from 3-pointers, and 90% from the free throw line.

This Green auto /99 sold for $1,100 on January 1st after another sold for $960 on December 29th. However, the first two sales of his /99 autos were $1,975 and $1,945 on December 27th. While it looks like his market is already rebounding, it will have some work to do to get back to where it was a week ago.

