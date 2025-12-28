End of Year NBA Rookie Card Report: The Flagg is Flying

With the release of 2025-26 Topps Chrome, we are starting to get enough data to see where the rookie class is selling so far. There are three clear rookie of the year favorites, and their markets certainly reflect that. A few rookies who have been injured have also started to play well upon their return.

All in all, this rookie class isn't just living up to the hype; it is exceeding it. Whether or not the prices accurately reflect that remains to be seen, as the crazy pricing we've seen on wax and breaks, but the singles value of the top rookies has been fantastic.

Stock Rising

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen | CardLadder

No one has seen their stock rise more than Derik Queen this season. Queen has gone from a talented prospect that the Pelicans gave up too much to draft to now a legitimate rookie of the year candidate. His market is certainly following popular sentiment. When Topps Flagship first dropped, Queen autos were selling for as low as $16 for the /99. When Topps Chrome dropped this /150 sold for under $200, and now there is a confirmed sale for $400 on December 27th. The market for Queen continues to stay hot.

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper | CardLadder

Dylan Harper was one of the guys who was injured but has returned in style over the last few weeks. His scoring overall hasn't been as impressive, but when you play with guys like Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, you're not always going to be the first option. He has found other ways to contribute, and with his improved play, his market has followed suit. An /50 Gold Geometric auto sold for $1,200 on release day, but this true gold /50 sold for $4,145 on December 26th.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Maxime Raynaud | CardLadder

Maxime Raynaud popped up a few weeks ago, and his market has continued to rise with the release of Topps Chrome. He averaged a double-double last week with 16.5 points and 11 rebounds and is now up to 27 minutes per night. An /10 auto from the Topps Chrome silver packs sold for $195 back in early November. However, the first /10 auto from Topps Chrome sold for $895 on Christmas Eve. Raynaud has come out of nowhere, and while his market is nowhere close to some of the top rookies, he is someone worth watching.

Stock Holding

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Maybe "holding" isn't fair, because Flagg's high-end cards from Topps Chrome are still going up, but some of the lower-end cards are flat or slightly down. Flagg's refractors had sales of around $500 on release day and are down to $300 about 10 days later. Meanwhile, this /150 on-card auto had an initial sale of $5,288 and then another sale the same day at $2,550. However, a sale on December 27th is back up to $3,700. The Flagg market is the top of this class, but some parts are up, and some are down.

Stock Down

Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

Jeremiah Fears | CardLadder

Continuing the strange trend of only one Pelicans rookie that can have a positive week, Jeremiah Fears is back on the "Stock Down" list. With no autographs in the product, we'll have to follow his base cards. A gold pulsar sold near release day for $300 before the first true gold /50 sold for $450 on December 21st. However, the next true gold /50 sold for $379 on December 27th. His struggles this week are reflected in his card market, unfortunately. As the Pelicans have improved, their two key rookies have been important to the winning streak, but when it came to an end, Fears struggled.

