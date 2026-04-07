The NBA MVP race is entering its final stages as the season comes to a close, and three players have a legitimate chance to take home the award. With the NBA's new 65-game minimum requirement for eligibility, there's a real possibility that one of these contenders could fall short by season's end.



This added layer of uncertainty has made the race even more compelling, not just for fans but also for collectors. With the Topps MVP Buyback program in play, hobbyists will be watching closely, knowing the outcome could directly affect the value of cards in their collections.

What is the Topps MVP Buy Back Program?



For those new to the Topps Chrome MVP Buyback Program, the player who wins the 2025-2026 NBA MVP will have their 2025 Topps Chrome base cards and numbered parallels eligible for store credit at participating hobby shops. Topps has successfully run this program with Topps Chrome Baseball over the past three years, and collector participation continues to grow.

Who are the Top 3 Contenders for MVP?

The Future MVP: Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama 2025 Topps Chrome Base | Card Ladder

Victory Wembanyama's season has been nothing short of transformative. He has gone from a potential future face of the NBA to a true phenomenon. His unique combination of size, skill, and highlight reel moments has driven massive demand across the hobby. From Prizm Silvers to autographs and RPAs, Wemby's market feels like it's in the early stages of a generational climb.



With a legitimate path to MVP consideration, collectors should pay close attention to his Topps Chrome cards. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic dangerously close to the 65-game threshold, Wemby could emerge as the likely candidate to win the award.

Multi-Time MVP: Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic 2025 Topps Chrome Base | Card Ladder

Nikola Jokic continues to deliver unmatched all-around production, leading the league in assists and rebounds while averaging a triple-double. His nightly triple-doubles and ability to elevate every teammate make him invaluable to the Denver Nuggets.



Despite his dominance, Jokic still doesn't receive the same level of hobby attention as other superstars, as modern big men often remain underappreciated by collectors. That may need to change. As he continues to pile up historic numbers, Jokic is firmly entering the conversation as one of the greatest big men in NBA history, and the hobby may soon have no choice but to catch up.

Reigning MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2025 Topps Chrome Base | Card Ladder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has followed up with a 2024-2025 MVP campaign with another outstanding season in 2025-2026. He has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the league's best record and is once again one of the league's scoring leaders.



Despite his dominance, SGA has not received the same level of attention in the hobby as some of his peers. Playing in a smaller market and lacking a steady stream of highlight-reel moments may contribute to that. However, the collector may want to take a closer look, especially at his Topps Chrome cards, because if he delivers a second MVP award this season, his market could see a significant rise.

No Matter Who Wins MVP, Collectors Will be Cashing In

As the 2025-2026 season winds down, SGA remains the favorite, but Wemby's late-season surge is putting real pressure on the reigning MVP. As the race narrows to just three contenders, the conversation has shifted from whether SGA can repeat to how the NBA's 65-game schedule is shaping the outcome.



With stars like Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham, and Anthony Edwards falling short of the minimum, questions are emerging about whether the league may eventually revisit the rule in future seasons.