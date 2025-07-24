Topps MVP Buyback Program Returns For 3rd Consecutive Year
In a recently posted tweet, Topps announced that the Topps MVP Buyback Program would be back for its third consecutive year in 2025 as collectors gear up to keep a watchful eye on both American League and National League current frontrunners for the award. The program, which will be live once the 2025 MVPs are announced in early November, remains a favorite promotion among fans and collectors all throughout the hobby.
For the 2025 season, the program will be accepting Topps Chrome base and numbered parallel cards of both the AL and NL MVPs, and also include stamped cards from previous years that have been re-inserted from years past. For example, these stamped cards will include back-to-back winners like Shohei Ohtani in 2023.
Once a collector has a buyback-eligible card, they’ll need to go a local card shop (LCS) that’s participating in the program and trade that card in for store value. In previous years that breakdown was segmented by the cards rarity.
For example, cards that were numbered over the “/100” tier would yield $100 in store credit, those that were under “/100” tier would yield $200 in store credit, whereas resurfaced MVP-stamped cards would be considered the crème de ls crème especially since those numbered “/150” could yield up to $600, the X-Fractor parallel “/99” could yield up to $800, and the Negative variants “/50” yielding as much as $1200.
So where can fans and collectors go to redeem their buyback cards? Although it was noted earlier that local card shops would be participating, it’s always good to check first by either contacting the shop directly or reaching out to Topps or Fanatics to see which ones are participating. With that said, there are an estimated 600 hobby shops that will be taking part in 2025 which is up considerably over 2023 and 2024 given the rise in popularity of the program.
Additionally, there are a number of shops that are authorized mail-in partners of the program for those that can’t get to a local hobby shop.