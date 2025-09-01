New record high for Messi rookie card

High-end cards being sold for record amounts are making news headlines almost weekly, and the soccer card space is no different. Lionel Messi's PSA 10 2004 Panini Mega-Cracks rookie recently sold in a private sale for $1 million dollars. That alone is news-worthy, but what makes this even more interesting is that the same card was sold for $825,000 less than a month ago and before that, the record was $322,000.

$1 million buys this Messi rookie card. | PSAcert

What's behind the staggering increase in price and why now? While there are likely many theories floating around, there are a few in particular worth mentioning. The sports card market is currently on fire - one reason for that could be that there's been more attention placed on cards as an alternative form of investment and new money is coming in from some who aren't collectors but rather, see cards as an asset.

2014 Lionel Messi Panini Prizm World Cup | PSAcert

Messi is a living legend, a player who has on the field achievements that speak for themselves. The overall level of competition in Major League Soccer is not on the same level as the Premier League or La Liga. However, Messi plays for Inter Miami and has possibly more media attention than ever before. Sports card collecting has long been a part of the culture in North America, so it's possible that some recognizable soccer cards like Messi's rookie are now getting more attention.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place next summer in North America, with games to be played in the USA for the first time since 1994. All signs point to this being Messi's last turn on the global stage - he will be 39 next summer and next year's tournament could be a farewell of sorts for him. The run-up to the World Cup could be a factor in buying the rookie card now with plans to sell it as the hype starts to build up next spring and summer.

Time will tell if Messi's rookie has hit its peak price or if it will continue to rise over the next year. Another takeaway from this sale, high grade versions of iconic cards show no sign of slowing down for all sports.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: