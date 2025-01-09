2025 Topps Flagship Card Design Released
Now that we are in 2025, it’s finally time to start thinking about the upcoming baseball season. With Spring Training right around the corner, that means Opening Day—and nicer weather—are fast approaching. It also means we’re about to see the new batch of rookies, starting with Series 1.
In the first week of 2025, Topps announced two highly anticipated updates collectors have been waiting for: the cover athlete for this year’s Series 1, which will feature Aaron Judge.
Additionally, Topps revealed the full card design for this year’s flagship product.
Before the full rollout, Topps has been previewing designs over the past few seasons by sharing them with collectors on social media. This year was no different, as some influencers and collectors shared early looks at the designs.
This design will serve as the template for all of this year’s flagship products, including Series 2, Topps Update, Topps Chrome, and Topps Chrome Update.
Here’s a breakdown of when you can expect your favorite players to get their flagship rookie cards:
1. Players who debuted after last year’s rookie deadline are included in Series 1. For example, Elly De La Cruz made his debut in 2023, but it was later in the season, so he was one of the stars of 2024 Series 1.
2. Players announced to make the Opening Day roster can be included in Series 2. Examples include Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis Jr., who both debuted in 2019.
3. Players called up shortly into the season to save their extra year of service time can be included in Series 2 as a short print, with their rookie card appearing in Topps Update. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a good example of this from 2019.
4. Players who debut before the rookie deadline (early June) will appear in Topps Update at the end of the year. However, players called up after the deadline will get a “Call-Up” logo on their debut Topps Now card and will be included in the following year’s Series 1.
Series 1 is set to be released on February 15th, right around the start of Spring Training. Topps is rolling out information about this release piece by piece, so we’re still waiting for official confirmation on which rookies will be included.