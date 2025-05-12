3 Recent Ken Griffey Jr. Sales Command Big Dollars
Ken Griffey Jr., who is one of the most naturally gifted players to ever step onto a Major League Baseball field, built a Hall of Fame career over 22 seasons, primarily with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. Griffey, who was known to so many as “The Kid” dazzled fans with his charismatic swing, his elite defense, and his larger-than-life presence.
Statistically, he finished his career with 630 home runs (7th all-time), 1,836 RBIs, 2,781 hits, and a solid .284 batting average. As a 13-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, Griffey was the 1997 AL MVP and became the first player elected to the Hall of Fame with over 99% of the vote in 2016.
RELATED: Ken Griffey Jr. 1/1 Logoman A Grail Card With The Fine Print
When it comes to the collectibles hobby, Griffey’s cards have left a mark unlike anything the hobby had seen during the late 1980s and all the way through the 1990s. For example, his 1989 Upper Deck Rookie Card is one of the most iconic cards ever produced.
With that said, his cards continue to be in high demand among collectors all throughout the hobby, and those of his that have higher-graded inserts or autographs, tend to fetch top dollar. Here are a few examples of his higher-graded, low population PSA 10s that have sold for at least $5,000 since the start of the month.
1999 Upper Deck Ionix HoloGRFX #HG1 Ken Griffey, Jr. PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 10
Recent Sale: $9,999.95 (May 9th 2025)
RELATED: The 1989 Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie: Behind The Card
2014 Topps Heritage Real One Dual Auto Ken Griffey Jr. / Bryce Harper PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 1
Recent Sale: $5,500 (May 7th 2025)
RELATED: The Most Impressive Ken Griffey Jr. Collection in the World
1997 Pinnacle Totally Certified Platinum Gold /30 PSA 10
PSA 10 Population: 5
Recent Sale: $5,411 (May 4th 2025)
When it comes to low-population PSA 10s, they’re sought after due to a wide range of production challenges that include but are not limited to poor print quality, various types of cardstock blemishes and condition-based issues. Additionally, Ken Griffey Jr.'s cards are especially prized, for their iconic look and the element of nostalgia that they to bring modern-day hobbyists. His legacy is something that goes far beyond his on-field leadership and his hall of fame statistics, and the demand for his higher-graded cards is only growing stronger.