From Conclave to Card: Topps NOW Marks Pope Leo XIV's Election

When a papal election makes it onto a trading card, you know it’s a moment to remember.

Lucas Mast

Pope Leo XIV - 2025 Topps NOW® - Card POPE
Topps NOW® has released a limited-edition trading card commemorating the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff. The card captures Pope Leo XIV greeting the faithful from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and is available for purchase until May 11, 2025, on Topps' website. An estimated 150,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square to witness his first public appearance, marking a significant moment as the Church welcomed its first American-born pope.

Pope Leo XIV - 2025 Topps NOW® - Card POPE
The Transition of Power: From Pope Francis to Pope Leo XIV

The passing of Pope Francis triggered a centuries-old protocol that has defined the papal succession for centuries. Following his death from a stroke and subsequent cardiac arrest, the Vatican entered a nine-day mourning period.

Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects, while the Church began preparing for the conclave of cardinal electors — a process marked by intense secrecy and solemn tradition.

Sixteen days after Pope Francis’s passing, the white smoke finally rose from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of Pope Leo XIV. Born in the United States as Robert Francis Prevost, the newly elected pope is already a historic figure, symbolizing continuity and change within the Catholic Church.

Topps NOW White Smoke Short Print, limited to 267 copies for the 267th pope
Be On the Lookout: “White Smoke” Variation

Lucky collectors who purchase the card can look for numbered editions and variations, including the “White Smoke” Short Print, limited to just 267 copies—in honor of the 267th pope.

With an estimated 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, could this card become the most popular non-sport commemorative collectible—once the print run numbers are in—to rival the 2024 Topps NOW Olympic basketball card featuring Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant—or Shohei Ohtani’s epic 50/50 achievement?

LUCAS MAST

Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.

