Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Signs Exclusive Panini Deal
University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has signed an exclusive agreement with Panini America for autographed trading cards.
Milroe, a 21-year-old junior, will be featured across Panini’s collegiate products, "including Panini’s Instant Card platform, which celebrates the top players and performances each week of the college football season," the company said on Thursday.
“Growing up as a kid you always dream of having your own trading card," Milroe said, "I'm excited to partner with Panini to have my own trading cards and be a part of a company that has so many popular trading card brands with college football fans."
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Milroe has 96 completions in 132 attempts for the Crimson Tide so far this season. Many have said that he is a candidate for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's best player.
Paniini said this latest partnership shows its "commanding presence in the collegiate NIL space."
The trading card company recently introduced Panini College, a dedicated NIL platform that enables athletes at a partner university to have their own trading cards.
“Jalen is one of the premiere players in college football and is another outstanding addition to our family of athletes,” said Jason Howarth, who serves as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “He will be a great partner for us as we continue to grow our Panini College platform and product offerings."
Panini currently has exclusive deals with several NCAA stars, including football players Quinn Ewers, Dylan Raiola, Arch Manning, Julian Sayin and Zachariah Branch.