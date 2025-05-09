Alyssa Thompson's Sets Record With Card Sale
Alyssa Thompson in her third NWSL season is making waves, and her sports cards are following along the same trajectory. Thompson's 2023 Parkside Pronto Rookie “Dazzling Debut” Gold 1/1 PSA 9 sold for $1700 on April 7 2025 via ebay (fixed price). This sale marks the all-time highest sale for Thompson's cards, a Parkside Pronto card, and the 15th highest all-time (public) sale for an NWSL card.
Parkside Pronto carries a similar premise to Topps Now and Panini Instant, as it is a print-to-order set. The Pronto sets are released weekly, highlighting the best five moments of the week. Each weekly set could be purchased for $9.99, which would secure you all five cards in the release, and in 2023, both a Silver /10 and Gold 1/1 were randomly inserted into the weekly sets. The total print run of the Week One set that featured Thompson’s “Dazzling Debut” was 1084; good for the highest print run of any 2023 Pronto release.
Highlighting Thompson's NWSL Debut, this card has maintained its allure over time. In May 2023, the same card, in the silver parallel /10, as a PSA 9, sold for $899.99. This sale is the second-highest sale for a Parkside Pronto card, and Thompson's fourth-highest. For collectors that are familiar with the highly sought after MLB Debut Patch cards that have taken over the sports card scene, this card for NWSL collectors is the closest they can get to that moment.
Through six games played this season, Thompson has recorded 2 assists and 3 goals (sixth in the NWSL). One of Thompson's assists this season came to her sister Gisele, for her first professional goal. The Thompson sisters became the first sisters in NWSL history to combine for a goal.