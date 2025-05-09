Paul Skenes 1/1 Debut Patch Card Unveiled At Dick's House of Sports
When the doors opened this morning at Dick's Sporting Goods in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the fans that were waiting were not just eager to see a sports card, but they were there to witness history. As rare as his Splinker pitch and his 102 mph fastball, Paul Skenes’ 1/1 MLB Debut Patch card made its own debut in the Dicks House of Sports, in Ross Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday morning. The historic card was pulled from a box of Topps Chrome (Update Series) by an 11-year old boy from Las Angeles, California. In return for the card, the Pittsburgh Pirates offered the child a massive deal, including 30 years of season tickets behind home plate, a multitude of signed merchandise from Paul Skenes, and an opportunity to meet and watch a game with LSU gymnast and Paul Skenes girlfriend, Olivia Dunne.
While the offer seemed compelling to some, the boy, along with his family, decided to place the card on auction. From there, Dick's Sporting Goods in Pittsburgh stepped up to the plate and bought the card for a whopping $1.11 million. Today, they unveiled the curtain, not only showing off the card, but the start to a new phase of Dick's Sporting Goods. It was apparent that collectibles and memorabilia would be a huge focus in stores in terms of the House of Sport shops that are continuing to open up.
When asked about the decision to buy the card, David Progar, the Dick's Senior Vice President of Team Sports stated, “We’re in the process of getting into the trading card business in a meaningful way, and we feel that this card can show the world that we’re a real player in the trading card and collectibles business”.
Not only has the Skenes card been showcased for the community to see, but House of Sport in Pittsburgh has also opened up their own “Collector’s Clubhouse”. This is a new shop that was just opened up last week that partners with Topps, contains a trading card shop (sealed wax and singles), and signed memorabilia (autographed jerseys, helmets, and pictures). Similar changes are planned to expand to other cities. While the 1/1 card is a sight to see, collectors in the hobby will get the chance to pull their own grail card with the endless supply of wax that is now in store.
In a press briefing before the card was shown for the first time, the director passionately claimed, “Our entire team here at Dick's is thrilled to give fans this opportunity to view this card at our House of Sports Store. By doing so, we hope to say thank you to the community that’s embraced us, and celebrate the unwavering fandom for all of the sports teams here in Pittsburgh over the years…this is a unique piece of sports history”.
For fans, this is their chance to see the future of baseball immortalized in cardboard. For the collectors in the area, this store is a chance to turn a shopping trip into history. One card. One moment. It all happened this morning at Dicks House of Sports and for a new age of the sports card industry.