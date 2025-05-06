The Five Essential Baseball Cards of Willie Mays
May 6, 2025, marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the "Say Hey Kid," quite possibly the greatest all-around player the game has ever known. A true "five tool" player, Mays was the first 30-30 man of baseball's Integration Era, and even today his 1954 World Series catch, not to mention the throw that followed, remains one of the most iconic plays in the history of the Fall Classic. With more than 8,000 cards of Willie Mays total, selecting just five to encapsulate his Hall of Fame career is no easy feat. Still, here are Five Essential Baseball Cards of the sport's quintessential "five tool" player.
1951 Bowman Willie Mays
Though it's priced well beyond the budget of most collectors, no Essentials list would be complete without the Willie Mays rookie card, courtesy of the 1951 Bowman high number series. Though barely 20 years old when the card came out, Mays was already emerging as one of the league's top talents, well on his way to winning Rookie of the Year.
1953 Topps Willie Mays
While the bulk of the 1953 Topps set consists of portraits, the Willie Mays card depicts the young New York Giants centerfielder "in action," and stands out as one of the set's most attractive cards. For that matter, the 1953 Topps Willie Mays may even make the short list for the most attractive cards of the entire decade. As with the Bowman rookie, this card will likely exceed the budgets of most collectors. Still, there ain't many better bargains out there for window shoppers.
1959 Topps "Baseball Thrills" Willie Mays
There's a reason these articles are titled "The Five Essential Baseball Cards..." and not simply "The Five Most Valuable..." Regardless of the prices attached, an Essential collection tells the story of a player's career. In the case of Mays, that means including this highly affordable commemorative of "The Catch," an absolutely defining moment in his legendary career.
1973 Topps Willie Mays
This next choice may spark debate as many collectors would declare this card among the least desirable playing era cards of the "Say Hey Kid." Nonetheless, it marks his return to New York and stands in equally as the final base card among his playing era cardboard. (He was also featured in the 1974 Topps World Series subset.)
1980-2003 Perez-Steele Hall of Fame Postcard (SIGNED)
No Willie Mays collection is truly complete without an autograph, and no cards look nicer signed than the Perez-Steele Hall of Fame postcards. The GOAT of baseball players painted by the GOAT of baseball artists...can't beat that!