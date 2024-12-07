Best of 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions
2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions is being released just before the Christmas season gets into full-swing on December 13, 2024, allowing soccer collectors around the globe to chase some of the most iconic cards of the year for those involved in European competition.
Each case of 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions includes 12 boxes with 20 packs in each hobby box and each hobby pack includes eight cards. Each hobby box contains either an autograph or relic, three numbered parallels, and the hobby-exclusive Mindgame insert.
Each one of the 200-card base set has over 30 parallels as opposed to only 15 in the 2023-24 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Set.
Here are some of the best cards from the 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions checklist:
#170 Archie Gray Rookie
Tottenham signed Archie Gray in the summer after the youngster excelled during his time with Leeds United despite his side remaining in the EFL Championship after entering the season as favorites for promotion. Gray has the potential to be a featured piece in England’s national team for the next decade and should be on every soccer collectors’ watch list.
#61 Aleksandar Pavlović Future Stars
Pavlović, 20, is starting to feature for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and has the potential to be a building block as the club looks to regain its perch atop German soccer. He’s a strong defender and could feature more frequently for the German National Team in the coming years.
#HC-3 Patrick Viera Historic Captains Insert Arsenal
Patrick Viera is one of the most decorated soccer players of all time and his legend has only grown after becoming a head coach in recent years. Viera’s rise in the coaching world should reinvigorate his collectors, particularly if he gets a top Premier League job in the near-future.
#NE-14 Gianluca Prestianni New Era Insert Rookie
The young prospect from Argentina has yet to truly dazzle since joining Portugal’s Benfica after he turned 18 in January 2024. He remains one of the top young talents on the planet and his cards should be sought after.
#RF-16 Heung-Min Son Trophy Chasers Insert
Tottenham and trophies? C’mon now, Topps. Don’t make me laugh.
#EP-1 Christian Pulisic Epicenter Insert
Captain America, which is a ridiculous nickname for someone who hasn’t won much with the USMNT when the USWNT has won everything, is a star for his national team and has come into his own with AC Milan in Serie A. If you care about American men’s soccer and aren’t collecting Pulisic cards, what are you doing?
#USC-28 Cristiano Ronaldo Ultimate Stage Chrome Insert
Well, it’s a reminder of better times for CR7 in 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions as he can reflect on all the good memories he created with Real Madrid instead of the chaos he’s created in recent years. This card should delight collectors as Ronaldo is unlikely to return to the Ultimate Stages of professional soccer for the rest of his career.
#A-EH Erling Haaland Base Card Autograph Variation
Manchester City may be falling apart but Haaland’s autograph should only continue to rise in value as his career progresses. If he ever puts together a good international tournament with Norway, his cards will reach new heights.
A-VG Viktor Gyökeres Base Card Autograph
Gyökeres will be the hottest striker on the market in the upcoming transfer window and his profile will only grow in 2025 if he finally makes a move to a top club in Europe. Every collector that is looking for the next big striker should keep their eyes on Gyökeres over the coming months.
#USAC-V Vini Jr. Ultimate Stage Chrome Cards Autograph
Vini Jr. is one of the best players on the planet and any serious collector needs to have the Brazilian’s autograph in their collection. The Ultimate Stage insert is ideal for a player that’s often playing in the biggest matches in the sport.
#SAR-TB Tajon Buchanan Superstar Autographed Relics
Buchanan has become a star for the Canadian National Team and now plays for Inter Milan in Serie A. The former Syracuse soccer standout was with the New England Revolution in MLS before jumping to Europe with Club Brugge in Belgium and he remains one of the top players in North America.
#API-E Endrick Rookie Arrival Autograph Patch Inscription, 1 of 1
Perhaps the most sought-after card in all of 2024-25 Topps UEFA Club Competitions Soccer, this 1 of 1 will immediately become the centerpiece of a collection once it is pulled.
All of the Lionel Messi Cards in a Barcelona kit
#27 Base Card Short Prints
#27 Base Card Super Short Prints
#HC-4 Historic Captains Insert
#BOTB-4 Best of the Best UCL Legends
#MJ-10 Mojo Insert
#MG-4 Mindgame Insert
#USC-16 Ultimate Stage Chrome Insert
#GL-1 The Grail Insert
#UCLS-LM UCL Sketch Cards
#A-LM Base Autograph
#BBA-LM Best of the Best UCL Legends Autograph
#USA-LM Ultimate Stage Autographs
#USCA-LM Ultimate Stage Chrome Autographs
#PR-LM Premium Class Relics
#PAR-LM Premium Class Autographed Relics