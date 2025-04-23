Big Mac, Will the Thrill, and the Essential Donruss Diamond Kings of 1988
As the story goes, a collector once asked a mathematician if Donruss could have printed an infinite number of baseball cards in 1988. The question was innocent enough. After all, these cards were (and still are!) everywhere, in seemingly limitless supply. Regardless, this didn't stop the mathematician from adopting a condescending air as if this was the stupidest question they had ever heard. "An INFINIITE number? Why, that's not only impossible but patently ridiculous," the mathematician went on to say. "It was easily twenty times that number!"
Much in that spirit, the exercise of singling out the five essential Diamond Kings of 1988 is purely an academic one. After all, these cards are so plentiful and cheap that entire factory sets have been known to end up in the dollar bin at card shows, in some cases "donated" there by passersby too lazy to draft "free" listings on Marketplace. As a matter of fact, one time a collector owed his buddy $10 and was struggling to come up with the cash. "No problem," offered the bud. "Just take all my 1988 Donruss and we'll call it even."
Still, whatever the financial value of the cards, their sentimental value remains as strong as ever, particularly when it comes to a certain Gregg Jefferies and, as always, some terrific Diamond Kings. With the Dick Perez biopic "The Diamond King" all set for its much anticipated April 25 release, here are the Five Essential (and Probably FREE!) Donruss Diamond Kings of 1988!
1988 Donruss Mark McGwire DK #1
When packs hit shelves in 1988, the game and the Hobby had never seen a player quite like Mark McGwire, fresh off a rookie record of 49 home runs in 1987. Much like his fellow "Bash Brother," Jose Canseco, there was virtually no ceiling on what Big Mac might accomplish with a healthy diet and proper exercise. Is it any wonder Donruss gave Mark the coveted top spot on its 1988 checklist?
1988 Donruss Benito Santiago DK #3
Meanwhile, the National League had a record-breaking rookie of its own in Padres backstop Benito Santiago, whose late season 34-game hitting streak remains the longest ever by a catcher. Though the San Diego squad that won the league in 1984 was known for veterans such as Steve Garvey, Graig Nettles, and Goose Gossage, the team's future seemed bright as ever with Tony Gwynn and now Benito Santiago leading the way.
1988 Donruss Andre Dawson DK #9
Hawk was a Diamond King only two years earlier with the Expos, but his debut season in Chicago was so strong that it demanded an encore. Dawson clubbed 49 homers on his way to the National League Most Valuable Player award while scooping up the seventh of his eight career Gold Gloves. More importantly, he had Cubs fans believing they migth not have to wait another four decades after all for a return to the postseason.
1988 Donruss Will Clark DK #21
As sensational as Mark McGwire was with Oakland, you couldn't have found a single fan across the Bay that would have taken Big Mac over their own young first baseman, Will Clark. The New Orleans native, who in his first full season led the "Humm Baby" Giants to an NL West crown, was a professional hitter through and through. Of course, the Thrill's influence went well beyond the box score as young little leaguers up and down the Peninsula donned eye black (game day or not), made "Nuschler faces," and spent all kind of time in front of the mirror imitating the lefthander's sweet swing.
1988 Donruss Cal Ripken, Jr. DK #26
Like Andre Dawson, Cal Ripken cracks the Essentials list as a second-time Diamond King, having already earned the Dick Perez treatment in the 1985 set. Though Cal's glove work and slash line remained top notch, he was by now also starting to gain notice for a consecutive game streak quickly approaching 1,000. Not that anyone ever would catch the great Lou Gehrig, but hey, it was still a pretty cool thing for fans to keep tabs on while it lasted, right?