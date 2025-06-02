Cactus Jack Topps Chrome Baseball will be back at Fanatics Fest
Collectors and fans are continuing to count down the days to the 2025 edition of Fanatics Fest. With only a few weeks remaining until the event taking place at the Javits Center in New York City, Fanatics announced the final exclusive Topps product that will be available to those who attended the three day event. As was the case last year, the last exclusive product will be Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Topps Chrome baseball.
Some of the details of the product were also released as part of the announcement. Specifically the checklist will include forty nine of the top stars in baseball plus Travis Scott. Some player names that will be included are Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, James Woods, and rookie Roki Sasaki. The rookie card of Saisaki will include the rookie shield logo on the card. At the time of this writing, the complete checklist was not released but will hopefully be available as the event gets closer. The boxes contain two packs with four cards. Each box will also have one parallel or autographed card. Parallels in the set will be gold to 50, orange to 25, black to 10, red to 5, and superfractors to 1. Fanatics also released the price per box which will be $500.
For those who didn’t attend Fanatics Fest last year, these boxes were available as a randomly drawn lottery system for the opportunity to buy the boxes. At this time, Fanatics hasn’t announced if it plans to release them more broadly or have a lottery as they did last year. Also, last year’s release was extremely popular, both during the event and after. For that reason, it would be fair to expect the same.
Many that ripped their boxes weren’t disappointed if they hit a top star like Shohei Ohtani, who’s base card sold for between $290-$320 per 130point. For those that didn’t rip them, the boxes often sold for double or triple their purchase price. At last year’s event there were plenty of collectors and dealers looking to purchase these boxes, so even though the price per box is very high, one could make a quick profit and tidy profit selling their sealed boxes either at the event or shortly after.