Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Rams vs. Falcons MNF

Kyle Collis

Score up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Rams vs. Falcons MNF. New users bet daily for 10 days to maximize rewards.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of Monday Night Football on December 29. The Los Angeles Rams will battle the Atlanta Falcons as they fight for their division title against the San Francisco 49ers. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff Monday, December 29.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Rams vs. Falcons

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash through a 10-day consecutive betting challenge. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets earn FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. This creates an opportunity to maximize the offer by wagering $200 daily on markets like the Rams vs. Falcons moneyline or point spread.

Here's how the promotion works in practice during the Rams-Falcons game. If you bet $150 on the Rams to cover the spread and they fall short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if the Rams cover the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't earn any FanCash for that day.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • FanCash earned from losing wagers expires seven days after issuance.
  • Maximum $200 in FanCash can be earned per day.
  • Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer applies to all qualifying wagers.
  • The 10-day consecutive period begins on the day of account creation.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday Night Football

Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before the Rams take on the Falcons. Follow these steps to activate your account and begin the 10-day challenge:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and bonus eligibility.
  3. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as betting on the Rams vs. Falcons outcome.
  4. Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users beyond the new-customer welcome offer. Current customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often coincide with major sporting events and provide additional value for regular bettors throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

