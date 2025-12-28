Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Bears vs. 49ers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the chance to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Sunday Night Football. The Chicago Bears take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 28, with both teams having clinched playoff spots and looking to solidify their positioning. New bettors can take advantage of excellent sportsbook promos for this prime-time matchup.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Bears vs. 49ers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn FanCash on losing wagers for 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, starting from their account creation date. When a qualifying bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Bears to cover the spread against the 49ers and the wager loses, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on the 49ers moneyline and win, you keep your winnings but do not receive any FanCash for that particular wager. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily for 10 consecutive days.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Bears vs. 49ers
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started before the Bears and 49ers kick off on Sunday Night Football:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create your account with personal information including your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 on any Bears vs. 49ers market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
- Repeat this process for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more information about this offer and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily betting bonuses, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.