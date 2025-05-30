Can Mike Trout's Return Help His Cards?
With reports that the Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout is set to be activated off the IL for today's game against the Cleveland Guardians, The Hobby will once again turn its eye to one of the most important players of his generation, to get a sense if a return to form is still possible. Let's take a look at his recent card market as the three-time MVP tries again to battle back from injury.
Heading into the season, there was some optimism surrounding Trout's health. He had decided to switch to Right Field, a big move for the future Hall of Famer. The hope was the it would be less taxing on the 33-year old.
Trout played as the everyday Right Fielder through the end of April. There was a brief moment in early April when the 11-time All-Star showed some flashes of power. He hit home runs in three straight games and six in an eight-game span. With 11 RBI in eight games, it was a brief flashback to some of Trout's great years. Outside of that stretch, unfortunately, Trout managed three home runs and 7 RBI in the rest of his appearances, before he hit the IL. He's currently batting .179 with an OPS of .727.
It's hardly news to collectors that it's been a rough run for Trout's cards. Over the last two years, Trout's rate of growth, per Card Ladder is -65.66%. Even during the period when Trout was bashing the ball in early April, his cards didn't move much at all, instead plateauing as collectors waited to see if the form could hold.
In the offseason, there was some positive growth in the Trout card market. Card Ladder lists Trout's rate of growth from January 1 to Opening Day at +9.23%.
The top sale in that timeframe was $82,693 for this 2009 Bowman Draft Orange Refractor Auto /25 on March 6. The previous sale of this card and grade was in June 2024, for $73,200. On May 23, the card sold again for $72,000.
It's no surprise that the market reacted positively to news that Trout may just be healhty heading into the season. He's one of the biggest pieces to the modern Hobby and has also generated a lot of sympathy among fans who would love to see him get back to his best.
Since opening day, the market has cooled on Trout's prospects, with a Card Ladder Rate of Growth of -14.35%.
Card Ladder lists 20 four-figure Trout sales since May 23. This 2009 Bowman Chrome Auto /225 sold on May 25 for $7,252, close to the $7,200 for a card of the same grade in October 2024. The high sale for the card came in 2021 for almost $50,000. As recently as April 2023, the card sold for as much as $24,600.
It's always tough to see a player struggle through injury, especially so when the player is a generational talent like Trout. Today, the Angels superstar returns, which is great for the sport. If it can begin to impact The Hobby, remains to be seen.