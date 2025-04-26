Chargers Pick Omarion Hampton 22 Overall, Card Sales Signal Strong Hobby Demand
With the 22nd Pick of the 2025 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Chargers have officially selected Omarion Hampton who is a dynamic, dual-threat running back from the University of North Carolina. Hampton, who is known for his punishing north-south style and great hands, gives the Chargers a game-changing weapon they haven’t seen since the peak days of Austin Ekeler.
For a team such as the Chargers who have struggled to establish a consistent run game over the last few seasons, there’s no doubt that Hampton’s arrival could reshape the way in which AFC West rivals defend against them.
For football card collectors, and especially those who focus on collecting the PSA 10s of up-and-coming prospects, Hampton’s selection by the Chargers has certainly put that segment of the hobby on notice. This is because there’s a very good chance his low-numbered, higher graded autographed cards could see a considerable uptick in value especially if he’s a game 1 starter.
From a pricing perspective, his 2024 Bowman Best University Black Geometric Autograph /2 PSA 10 recently fetched over $799, while his 2024 Bowman University Black Refractor Autograph /10 PSA 10 sold for just under $505, and his 2024 Bowman Chrome "Big Kahuna" Autograph PSA 10 sold at $319. Each of these sales have occurred prior to the draft, which means there’s a great chance the needle could move sharply upward now that Hampton is locked in as a first round pick with a clear path toward the starting lineup.
When it comes to Omarion Hampton’s graded card market, collectors are very likely to treat the time between now and the NFL Preseason as a strong buying opportunity before everyone sees him as a mainstay in the Chargers backfield. If he’s as solid as he’s expected to be right out of the gate, and a frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, his autographed card market could be one of the hottest collectors have seen in a very long time.