2 Must-Have Will Howard Cards Ahead of the NFL Draft
With the 1st Round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, all eyes are on Ohio State QB Will Howard. After a respectable collegiate career at Ohio State (via a transfer from Kansas State), Howard is expected to be one of the more intriguing QB picks and one that is expected to be called toward the latter part of the first round and the first half of the second round.
With interest from potentially any team across the NFL spectrum, sports card collectors are certainly interested in hunting for and ultimately acquiring his PSA 10 Gem Mint autographed rookie cards.
So which PSA 10 autographed rookie autographed cards would be the best to grab ahead of the NFL Draft? The answer is quite simple and comes down to just a pair of PSA 10s. The first of which is his 2023 Bowman University Chrome Autograph Gold Lava Parallel /50 and the second is his 2024 Bowman University Sapphire Prospect Autograph Orange Refractor /25.
The 2023 Bowman University Chrome Autograph Gold Lava Parallel /50 is a true gem, limited to just 50 copies in its ungraded form, there are only eight (8) PSA 10s that are known to exist. The card features a vibrant gold lava background that accentuates the light grey and purple stripes of Will Howard’s Kansas State uniform.
From a pricing perspective, a recent eBay sale had the card being purchased for $199 (back on April 22nd 2025) and depending on which team calls his name and when, there’s a good chance that this card could see a jump in its value.
The 2024 Bowman University Sapphire Prospect Autograph Orange Refractor /25 is yet another of Howard’s gems that collectors may be looking to score ahead of the NFL Draft. Limited to just 25 copies in its ungraded form, there are only four (4) PSA 10s that are known to exist. This card features an orange cracked ice background that accentuates the scarlet, grey and white of Howard’s Ohio State uniform.
From a pricing perspective, a recent eBay sale had the card being purchased for $550 (back on Apr. 19, 2025) and again depending on where Howard is selected, there’s a good chance that this card could see its value enhanced.
With only a handful of PSA 10s in circulation, both the 2023 Bowman University Chrome Autograph Gold Lava Parallel /50 and the 2024 Bowman University Sapphire Prospect Autograph Orange Refractor /25 stand out as collector-worthy options, especially if Will Howard’s draft stock rises with an earlier than expected selection during Thursday Night’s first round of the NFL Draft.