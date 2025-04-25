Jags Select Travis Hunter No. 2 Overall, Card Sales Signal Strong Hobby Demand
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move toward their long-awaited rebuild, by trading up to the No. 2 overall pick and selecting Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Widely regarded as an electrifying dual-threat talent that can play both side of the ball without any hesitation, Hunter's ability to excel as both a wide receiver on offense and a cornerback on defense makes him one of, if not, the best player in the entire draft.
Travis Hunter’s selection by Jacksonville begins a brand-new era not just for the Jaguars but for the NFL, especially since finding two-way talents could be the next big thing from a scouting perspective. His two- way potential has already drawn comparisons to legends like Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson, and the excitement is translating quickly into the world of collectibles.
When it comes to Travis Hunter’s collectibles, and more specifically his graded cards, collectors have embraced them quite nicely by already paying thousands of dollars for his most rare and coveted PSA 10 autographs.
So what’s the hobby response when it comes to these cards? For starters, his 2023 Bowman University Sapphire Red Refractor Autograph /5 PSA 10 recently sold for over $3,000, a price tag typically reserved for proven NFL stars (of which he has the potential be from day 1). Another standout, is his 2024 Leaf Metal "With Honors" Gold Laser 1/1 PSA 10, which fetched nearly $1,800 at auction, while his 2023 Bowman Chrome “1955” Gold /50 PSA 10 (Auto 8) sold for $900, indicating sustained interest even for some of his less-than-pristine autographs.
Now that Travis Hunter is the centerpiece of one of the league’s most intriguing rebuilds over the last 10 years, many collectors are starting to stock up on his cards as the upside potential seems to be limitless. If he lives up to his hype and performs on both sides of the ball as he's expected to, there’s no telling what heights his PSA 10 Autographs may rise to.