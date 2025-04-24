2 Must Have Omarion Hampton Cards Ahead of the NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off tonight in Green Bay, all eyes are on UNC Running Back Omarion Hampton. After a respectable collegiate career at UNC, that saw Hampton run for 3,565 yards and 36 TDs over three years, he is certainly one of the more intriguing choices at Running Back across the first two rounds.
With potential interest from teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants, sports card collectors are certainly interested in hunting for and ultimately acquiring his pre-Draft PSA 10 Gem Mint autographed rookie cards of which there are two standouts.
The first of which is his 2024 Bowman University Chrome Black Gold Stealth Refractor Autograph /24 and the second is his 2024 Bowman University Chrome Ramblin’ Man Insert Autograph /99 (PSA 10).
2024 Bowman University Chrome Black Gold Stealth Refractor Autograph /24 (PSA 10) (Card No. PAOHA) - Certainly considered to be one of the most coveted of Hampton’s rookie autos, the Black Gold Stealth Refractor (/24) is a visually stunning card that not only has a limited print run for the raw versions of this card, but also for the graded version of this card. As the latest data indicates there is only one (1) card that has ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA. From a pricing perspective, an April 20th auction saw this card sell for $350.
2024 Bowman University Chrome Ramblin’ Man Insert Autograph /99 (PSA 10) (Card No. RMOH) - Although not as hyped as the 2024 Black Gold Stealth Auto, this aesthetically vibrant insert card offers collectors a much more affordable point of entry into Hampton’s graded autograph card market. As the latest data indicates there is also only one (1) card that has ever received a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade from the folks at PSA. From a pricing perspective, a April 7th auction saw this card sell for $150.
There’s no doubt that Omarion Hampton is one of the top tier Running Back prospects, and all eyes will certainly be on the team that drafts him and whether or not they’re able to be utilize him over the next 2-3 years. If Hampton can experience similar success in the NFL as was the case for him during his tenure at UNC, there’s a very could chance both of these cards could start selling for much higher in the coming weeks and months.