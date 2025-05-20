Charlie Condon’s Bowman 2025 Market After Injury
Bowman 2025 has now been out for two weeks. Most collectors, both casual and more serious, are already aware of who the top chases are. Specifically, players like Kevin McGonigle, JJ Whetherholt, Charlie Condon, and Jesus Made are getting much of the attention and rightfully so as they are clearly the top tier chases in Bowman 2025 who will have their first autos in the product. Now that he’s returned to the field from injury, this article will focus on Charlie Condon of the Colorado Rockies and his hobby market.
Charlie Condon was the college player of the year last year after setting a record with 37 home runs while playing for Georgia. He was in consideration for the top pick in the draft but ultimately went third overall to the Rockies. One thing to note is that in past years the second overall pick generally headlines Bowman 2025 but Topps went in a different direction, selecting the best remaining player to headline 2025 instead of the second overall pick Condon’s calling card is his tremendous in-game power. With that power also comes a lot of swing. Even with those concerns, Condon is still a great athlete with a good eye and the ability to catch up to fastballs, giving him a chance to overcome those strikeout concerns. One caveat with Condon versus the other top chases in Bowman is injuries. Unfortunately, Condon had a bit of bad luck when he broke his wrist in the outfield during spring training. Thankfully he returned to the field last week, rehabbing in rookie ball before he most likely returns to high A.
That being said, what makes him a great chase for collectors is that along with being a great athlete, Condon’s power is truly elite. Specifically, he has the chance to be a future league leader in home runs. Along with that, one factor that plays in collectors favor is that playing half his games in Colorado could allow him to chase home run records at his peak.
Coors Field gives and Coors Field takes as the flip side of being in Colorado is that playing for the Rockies hurts his value for two reasons. First, they are a small market team. Second, as an organization, to put it kindly, the Rockies have been a bit of a mess lately. So far Condon’s hobby market has backed him being a top chase in Bowman. Recent sales of base autos were in the $150-170 range per 130point with a purple auto selling for $525. Those numbers might dip a bit the farther away from release day we get. However, if Condon show’s he’s fully healthy, collectors might see a bump in those values later in the season.