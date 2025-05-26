Connor McDavid Cards Poised to Rise as Edmonton Oilers Take Conference Finals Lead
Yesterday, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid scored two goals in leading the team to a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Finals. Five times the NHL's leading scorer, and three times the league MVP, McDavid leads the NHL Playoffs with 22 points in only 14 games.
As McDavid stands two more wins from taking Edmonton back to the Finals for the second straight season, let's take a look at some of McDavid's recent card sales and cards to chase.
McDavid is already an elite part of the hockey hobby. Card Ladder's market cap metric lists him second all-time among hockey players, with a market cap of over $30 million, trailing only the Great One, Wayne Gretzky. While his Card Ladder rate of growth has fallen almost 13% over the last six months, things have stabilized as the playoffs have gotten underway, with a rate of growth of +1.58% over the last month.
In that timeframe Card Ladder registers 3,748McDavid sales. This includes, by quite some distance, the biggest McDavid sale recorded. McDavid's 1-of-1 2015 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Connor McDavid Rookie sold for $305,000 on May 17. The card last sold for under $200,000 in September 2023.
In terms of other top-end sales, this 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Limited Logos Rookie Auto /50 sold for $105,000 in late March. The previous high for this card was $45,000 in December 2022.
On Monday, this PSA 9 McDavid UD SPx Base Rookie Card sold for $65.60. At this grade, 13 Card Ladder sales have ranged from $31 - $115.
Connor McDavid has long been part of the game's best duo, along with sniper Leon Draisaitl, who is currently a point behind McDavid in playoff scoring. A PSA 10 Upper Deck Exclusives Dual Auto /10 dual auto of the pair sold on May 10 for over $2,800, up from $2,121, the last sale recorded in September 2024
McDavid has had yet another amazing season, with the highlight coming with his overtime winner for Canada in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off against the United States. This McDavid Patch Auto /125 sold in late March for $1,230 at auction through Fanatics Collect.
Upper Deck commemorated the goal with a Game Dated Moment card. This one sold for $200 on February 27, a week after McDavid's moment.
For all his incredible accomplishments on the ice, the Stanley Cup has evaded the league's best player. Last season's Stanley Cup Finals defeat against the Florida Panthers saw the Oilers go down 3-0, before becoming the first team since 1945 to force a Game 7. McDavid became the sixth player in league history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP while not taking home the Stanley Cup. This time round, McDavid looks poised to take another crack at getting the monkey off his back. His card market looks poised to rise if he can finally take the cup back to Canada.