Conn Smythe Odds: Sam Bennett Now Favorite to be Named NHL Playoff MVP
We're only three games into the Stanley Cup Final, and we've already seen some significant changes in the odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
Heading into the series, Connor McDavid was set as a significant favorite at +100. He was the first to win the award as a member of the losing team since Jean-Sebastian Giguere in 2003, when he achieved the feat last season.
Now, with the Panthers holding the 2-1 series lead, someone else has emerged as the betting favorite to win the award.
NHL Playoff MVP Odds
- Sam Bennett +180
- Connor McDavid +240
- Brad Marchand +400
- Sergei Bobrovsky +550
- Leon Draisaitl +1100
- Aleksander Barkov +2900
Sam Bennett entered the Stanley Cup Final with +2600 odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, an implied probability of 3.33%. Now, just three games later, he sits as the +180 favorite and has an implied probability of 35.71%.
Bennett leads the entire postseason in goals with 14, four more than the next player on the list, Leon Draisaitl, with 10. He has also scored in all three games in the Stanley Cup Final, including scoring twice in Game 1.
Bennett only has six assists in the playoffs, but his goalscoring ability, especially in big moments, has been enough to catapult him to being the top name on the odds list to win the award. His 20 total points lead the Panthers, one ahead of Carter Verhaeghe with 19.
Bennett is +180 at FanDuel to score again in Game 4.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!