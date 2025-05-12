Conrad Casson Bowman Baseball 2025 Cards to Watch
Bowman 2025, like the baseball season, is now in full swing. Most collectors, both casual and more serious, are already aware of who the top chases are. Specifically, players like Kevin McGonigle, JJ Whetherholt, Charlie Condon, and Jesus Made are getting much of the attention and rightfully so as they are clearly the top tier chases in Bowman 2025 who will have their first autos in the product. That being said, this article will focus on one of the more under the radar who also has his first autograph in 2025. That player is Conrad Cason from the Boston Red Sox.
Conrad Casson was one of the youngest players in the 2024 draft. Taken in the 8th round, he was announced as a two way player when the Red Sox selected him. Although he was drafted late, Cason secured a six figure bonus to forgo his college commitment to Mississippi State. A gifted athlete, Cason showed a lot of promise both as a pitcher and shortstop on the prep circuit of his draft year. As a pitcher, Cason has the foundation for three plus pitchers. He throws a mid 90s fastball and pairs that with a curveball and changeup that show promise but are still a work in progress. As a hitter, Cason showed a good approach for a young player with solid contact skills and average raw power that could develop into something more. Scouts believe that based on his athletic profile and elite arm he has a strong chance to stay at shortstop as he progresses or move to another premium position such as centerfield.
What makes Cason intriguing to fans and collectors is his unlimited upside. Cason already is a great athlete, one who could be an exceptional big league player should he reach his full potential. Right now for collectors and fans, he’s pretty much all potential as he begins his professional career in the lowest level of the minors at the Florida Complex League . That being said, Cason’s cards could represent a nice low risk high reward investment for collectors.
Currently, his base autos are selling for a reasonably modest price of $35-40 per eBay sales data and 130point. Also, numbered autos such as his refractor and blue x-fractor wave autos are selling for $60 and $150 respectively. There’s a chance those sale prices will drop after Bowman 2025 cools, however even if they don't, Cason autos still represents a nice buy low option for collectors. For a player with his potential, Cason could certainly exceed those sale prices as he continues to progress in his professional career making Cason a player for collectors to keep an eye on as the season progresses.