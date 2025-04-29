Dual Logoman Autographed Patch Cards Set To Debut In 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball
On Tuesday, April 29th Topps announced an exciting and first-time-ever addition to the upcoming release of 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball. The set will feature a series of ultra-rare Dual Autographed Logoman Patch cards. One of the first to be unveiled is a 1/1 card featuring Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. and San Diego Padres Slugger Fernando Tatis Jr., both of whom have already left significant marks on the game of professional baseball with their dynamic fielding and power hitting.
Topps Dynasty has been known throughout the collectibles hobby for its extremely scarce premium offerings and the 2024 edition certainly upholds that reputation. Each hobby box of Topps Dynasty contains a single, encased card (of either an on-card autograph relic numbered to 10 or less or a variety of 1/1 cards ranging from autographs, to game used premium patches to cut signatures), that now officially features both Autographed Logoman and Dual Autographed Logoman patch cards.
Over the years, hobby boxes of Topps Dynasty have retailed for as low as $600 and as high as $2,000 depending on the year, the players, and potential chase cards the sets have contained.
The introduction by Topps of the Dual Autographed Logoman Patch cards adds an entirely new level of exclusivity and appeal to the hobby game. These are true 1/1s and they combined on-card autographs with the MLB logos that were part of a game-used jersey from some of today’s best and brightest talents and in this case those stars are Ronold Acuna and Fernando Tatis.
When it comes to Topps Dynasty, there’s no doubt the set itself is one of, if not, the most luxurious set (which the exception of Topps Transcendent) that year-over-year has a significant impact on the trading card hobby and the hobby community. Dynasty is the benchmark for many of the higher-end card sets and every year, including 2024, its creators lean on the premise of ever-evolving innovation to bring the hobby world a truly exciting and truly magnificent product.
With that said, Topps will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and exclusivity and we as the card collectors will continue to be fascinated by the products they introduce. This is truly a game-changer.