Topps Heritage Cards to Feature Chrome Autographs For First Time

Cole Benz

2025 Topps Heritage Hobby Box
2025 Topps Heritage Hobby Box / Fanatics.com

For the first time ever, Topps Heritage will feature chrome autographs. The 2025 product is set to drop April 23rd and will feature the 1976 Topps design.

In each hobby box there is a guaranteed relic or autograph. Printed in larger quantities, collectors will likely find a relic, when it is an autograph is it always on-card, the Real One Autograph. The classic look of the throwback designs blend well with the red or blue ink used by the player.

And while Heritage boxes include chrome parallels, they have never included chrome parallels with autographs until this release. In the post to X (formerly Twitter) Topps also included the list of just 10 players who will have on-card, chrome autographs.

Topps is clearly trying to remake their Heritage product to generate more interest and get collectors reinvigorated with the set. While historically this product tailored to the set builders, 2024 Heritage High Number showed they are expanding with the inclusion of a few more chrome parallels included per box than in years past.

By including chrome autographs, Topps is still making small modifications to the set, and by limiting the checklist for chrome autographs to just 10 names of both vets and rookies, demand and resale value will skyrocket.

