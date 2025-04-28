Travis Hunter Card Prices Surge After Draft
While the projections were spot on for when Travis Hunter would be selected, little did everyone know that the team that would take him would be the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars made a strong and very confident move in trading up with the Browns to select Hunter. They went in all by trading the number 5 overall pick, a second round pick (36), a fourth round pick (126), and a 2026 first round pick, in exchange for the number 2 overall pick (Travis Hunter), a fourth round pick (104), and a sixth round selection (200). As stated before, the projection was very accurate for when Travis Hunter would be drafted, however, the switch of teams means a world of difference for his card market.
Travis Hunter’s card market was bound to rise no matter what, due to his growing popularity, winning the Heisman Trophy, and ultimately his dual threat presence on the field with being both a Wide Receiver and a Cornerback. However, there was some skepticism and questions regarding how well the Browns would use him, and how popular his market would be on a team who hasn’t consistently won for a multitude of years. But then there came a bright light. A radiant beam of hobby hope and interest for Travis Hunter and the sports card market: The Jacksonville Jaguars. It is no secret that the Jaguars market peaks more of an interest to viewers everywhere than Cleveland would have. With a solidified young Quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, another young superstar Wide Receiver in Brian Thomas Jr., and a popular city in Jacksonville, it is a perfect recipe for success. I am not the only one who also thinks this, as Hunter’s sports card market saw a boost since being drafted on Thursday night.
2023 Bowman Chrome University #36 Prospect Auto
Since the first round, there has been a spike in his card market seemingly by the day. For example, his Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto (raw) had a sale the day after the draft (4/25) for $209. One day later, the same card sold for $225, and there is a finalized sale on Ebay for $265. Likewise, a PSA 10 sold back on the 24th and 25th (Thursday and Friday) for $520, and a day later for $660. While there is plenty of speculation for many of the drafted athletes over the course of the weekend, it doesn’t seem like Travis Hunter is one of them, as his card prices continue to rise.
2023 Bowman Chrome University - The Big Kahuna Autographs /150
Another card that has seen a significant price jump since the first round has been the Big Kahuna Autograph inserts for Travis Hunter. A day before the draft, the average price of this card, raw, was around $330. Only two days after, and there has been an average increase of $20. This price increase is shown even clearer in PSA 10 form: A day before the draft - average of $950…two days later - $1,100. In fact, a $1,200 sale was completed on Ebay on the 26th, which goes to show the liquidity of Hunter’s market and how popular he has become.
Whether you are a collector, investor, or just a pure football fan, you should be ecstatic to see Travis Hunter suiting up this fall in black and teal. You can call it hype, or you can call it history, but you can’t call it a fluke, because Hunter’s prices are continually rising as the young star does. Hunter’s cards are climbing for a reason, and if you didn’t buy-in before the draft, you may have just missed out on the bargain of the decade.