Dylan Harper's Debut Sneakers to Appear On Jumbo 1/1 Bowman U Card

Top-rated Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper will have quite the card coming out in a few weeks. Part of the Nike sneakers from his regular-season collegiate debut will be inserted in a Bowman U Now 1/1 Jumbo Patch card.

Horacio Ruiz

Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Wagner Seahawks at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rutgers freshman point guard Dylan Harper, the highest-rated prospect to sign with the New Jersey school, switched sneakers during halftime of Rutgers' 75-52 victory over Wagner. That's because parts of the shoes will be featured in Harper's first-ever cards released by Bowman U Now.

Bowman U Now is releasing Harper's first licensed basketball card with on-demand ordering until Nov. 11. Any customer purchasing his base card will have the opportunity to receive randomly inserted redemption cards for the game-used sneakers from his regular-season debut.

Forty-one redemption cards for the relics will be randomly inserted in orders. Collectors could also receive base parallels, including a 1/1 Gold Parallel that will not include an autograph or a patch.

Specially inserted parallels will be inserted in orders. / Graphic Courtesy of Bowman U Now

One special card will feature a jumbo patch featuring the Nike swoosh. Harper is uniquely positioned since he is signed to Nike and plays at an Adidas school. For his debut, Harper chose to wear a pair of Nike Sabrina 2s with a custom color.   

A redemption card for this 1/1 Jumbo Patch Card will be randomly inserted in a lucky order. / Photo Courtesy of Bowman U Now

Harper's base card is available to order on the Bowman U website until Monday, Nov. 11 at 12 pm EDT. It costs $11.99 per card, with bigger discounts for buying in Lots of 5, 10, and 20, respectively.

Some lucky collectors can pull a redemption for an autographed sneaker relic card numbered to 5. / Photo Courtesy of Bowman U Now
