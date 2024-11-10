Dylan Harper's Debut Sneakers to Appear On Jumbo 1/1 Bowman U Card
Rutgers freshman point guard Dylan Harper, the highest-rated prospect to sign with the New Jersey school, switched sneakers during halftime of Rutgers' 75-52 victory over Wagner. That's because parts of the shoes will be featured in Harper's first-ever cards released by Bowman U Now.
Bowman U Now is releasing Harper's first licensed basketball card with on-demand ordering until Nov. 11. Any customer purchasing his base card will have the opportunity to receive randomly inserted redemption cards for the game-used sneakers from his regular-season debut.
Forty-one redemption cards for the relics will be randomly inserted in orders. Collectors could also receive base parallels, including a 1/1 Gold Parallel that will not include an autograph or a patch.
One special card will feature a jumbo patch featuring the Nike swoosh. Harper is uniquely positioned since he is signed to Nike and plays at an Adidas school. For his debut, Harper chose to wear a pair of Nike Sabrina 2s with a custom color.
Harper's base card is available to order on the Bowman U website until Monday, Nov. 11 at 12 pm EDT. It costs $11.99 per card, with bigger discounts for buying in Lots of 5, 10, and 20, respectively.