Emma Robert's Jackson Holliday 1/1 Superfractor is now a PSA 10
Over the last few years, the collectibles community has experienced a new wave of excitement courtesy of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. While several A-list actors and actresses have dabbled in the hobby, none have been more visible and engaged than American horror film star Emma Roberts.
Roberts, who is widely recognized for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens, has been making her presence known throughout the hobby community, actively engaging with collectors, participating in high-profile breaks, and showcasing her impressive collection on social media.
But what truly shined the spotlight on her as a serious collector was her recent pull from a 2024 Topps Gilded box, and that pull was none other than a 1/1 Superfractor of Major League Baseball’s hottest prospect, Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles.
For those unfamiliar, a Superfractor is one of the rarest and most coveted parallels in modern sportscard collecting. A true 1/1, meaning there is only one in existence, the Jackson Holliday Superfractor would already be a dream acquisition for any collector. But what made this particular moment even more extraordinary?
The card recently "GEM’d" at PSA, receiving a perfect PSA 10 grade. In the world of sports cards, this designation signifies pristine condition, maximizing both value and desirability.
Roberts’ stunning pull had sent shockwaves through the collecting community, proving that Hollywood isn’t just casually dipping its toes into the hobby, it’s diving in headfirst. Over the past year, other celebrities, including actors, musicians, and athletes from outside the traditional card market, have been making appearances at major card shows, engaging in live breaks, and sharing their love for collecting.
This rising trend is poised to ignite a frenzy among collectors. When high-profile individuals like Emma Roberts showcase their passion for sportscards, it not only increases mainstream exposure but also drives demand, particularly for the products and players they highlight. The Jackson Holliday 1/1 Superfractor was already a massive card, but with Roberts’ involvement and its recent PSA 10 grade, its cultural significance has clearly skyrocketed.