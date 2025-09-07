Yoshinobu Yamamoto's No-Hitter Broken Up With One Out to Go in Dodgers Disaster
Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto came about as close to a no-hitter as a pitcher can get.
Yamamoto pitched 8 2/3 innings of no-hit ball at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles, looking for all intents and purposes like he was going to pitch the first no-no this season.
That's when former 2022 No. 1 overall pick and Orioles outfielder Jackson Holliday stepped up to the plate. Holliday worked a 2-1 count, then sent a 94-mph cutter deep to right field. Initially, it appeared to be a double, but the umpiring crew ruled it a home run. The point was moot, though.
Yamamoto had lost his no-hitter.
Yamamoto finished his day with 8 2/3 innings of one-run ball, 10 strikeouts, a pair of walks and one hit allowed. But at least Yamamoto could take solace in the fact that he'd be leaving the park with a win, right? Right??
Unfortunately, that was not to be either.
The Dodgers bullpen, which has been shaky at times this year, couldn't hold up its end of the bargain. After the homer, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts removed Yamamoto from the game in favor of righthander Blake Treinen. Treinen allowed a double to his first batter, right fielder Jeremiah Jackson, plunked Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, allowed the runners to advance on a wild pitch, then walked first baseman Ryan Mountcastle to load the bases with two outs still on the board. After Treinen missed wildly with four of five pitches to walk in a run and make it a 3-2 game, Roberts had seen enough.
The Dodgers skipper brought in closer Tanner Scott, who allowed a walk-off two-run single to Orioles third baseman Emmanuel Rivera. The Orioles, improbably, had won.
It was unfortunate enough that Yamamoto lost the no-hitter. Even worse that the Dodgers couldn't manage to hold on and win the game after getting two outs in the inning. But perhaps the worst part?
It was the Dodgers' fifth straight loss. Los Angeles's lead in the National League West has now dwindled to 1.5 games.