Essential Rookie Cards of New Orleans Saints Quarterback Spencer Rattler
New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler gets his second start in five days as the New Orleans Saints host the Denver Broncos. Rattler had some success in his debut, throwing for 243 yards and one touchdown. Still, he also threw two interceptions in a 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rattler was somewhat of an afterthought in the 2024 NFL Draft, taken 150th overall, with Bo Nix, the quarterback taken before him, selected 12th overall. The 138-pick gap between quarterbacks set a draft record for picks between signal callers.
Rattler might be poised to succeed, given that he spent five years honing his craft in the college game with stints at Oklahoma and South Carolina. The card market has taken notice of Rattler's rise to the Saints starting job, even if it was due to an injury to starter Derek Carr.
While Carr recovers, a strong showing in his starts could see a further rise in Rattler's card values and make him one of the most in-demand rookies during the NFL off-season.
Here's a look at some of his most essential rookie cards:
1. 2024 Panini Origins Rookie Patch Auto (RPA)
This card has different numbered parallels along with the base versions. Rookie Patch Autograph cards are the most coveted type of card. The more limited, the more valuable they are. Numbered versions of this card are selling for less than $100. Disclaimer: The materials are "authentic memorabilia...not from any specific game or event." In other words, the patch could have been cut from a jersey sold at a retail store.
2. 2024 Panini Origins On Card Auto
This card comes from the same set as the RPA. But it's significant because it is an on-card autograph. Several collectors prefer autographs that are directly on the card rather than on a sticker that is later stuck on. Like the one pictured, the base version sells for about $55 on eBay.
3. 2024 Panini Gold Standard RPA
Yet another Panini RPA, this time from the Gold Standard release. The card has an appealing design, with the fabric just above Rattler's autograph, done with a white pen. The material also appears to be from a random jersey.
4. 2024 Donruss Optic Rated Rookie
Donruss offers a solid product for non-autograph cards, but the inserts are worth looking for. Look for the Optic Rated Rookies for rookie cards that come in Red Prizm variations. This is the most recent football release and is in high demand.
Prospecting rookie cards is a risky venture. Do so at your own risk. But Rattler is certainly a prospect to watch if you're a rookie collector or prospector.