Rockies Agree to One-Year Deal With Former All-Star Righty Michael Lorenzen
The Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with 34-year-old right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Lorenzen, a 2023 All-Star, will earn $8 million in 2026 in a deal that also includes a club option worth $9 million for 2027. Lorenzen is expected to be a member of Colorado's starting rotation.
After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Reds, Lorenzen has bounced around in recent years. Since 2022, he's pitched for the Angels, Tigers, Phillies, Rangers and Royals. Last season in Kansas City, Lorenzen made 26 starts, going 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings pitched.
Lorenzen holds a career ERA of 4.04, and will be tasked with holding up the back end of Colorado's rotation.
The Rockies went 43-119 last season, which was the worst record in franchise history.