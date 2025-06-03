Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams named cover athletes of EA Sports College Football 26
Following its first release of the franchise in more than a decade, EA Sports is set to come out with its second iteration of the "EA Sports College Football" video game later this summer. The game, which will release on July 10 features Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on the cover of the game. With the latest edition of the "EA Sports College Football" video game, Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith have become stars in the collectibles world.
The video game franchise was put on hold for more than a decade following issues regarding player's name, image, and likeness in the game prior to NIL rules being established. With the current landscape of college sports where athletes are now allowed to profit, EA Sports made the move to bring back the video game that millions of gamers longed to see again.
What resulted from the return of the game was instant success. As gamers were flooded with nostalgia in new up-to-date technology, the game quickly rose to becoming one of the best-selling sports video games of all-time.
Along with becoming cover athletes, both Williams and Smith have become popular in the collectibles world. As trading card companies have inked exclusive deals with some of college sports' top athletes, the market has expanded and thrived for those who collect college sports memorabilia including sports cards.
Williams, who caught 48 passes for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide has a deal with Fanatics and has autographs in 2024 Bowman University Chrome as well as 2024 Bowman Best University. According to eBay sold listings, an ungraded 1st Bowman base autograph of the Alabama standout ranges between $70-100, with an autograph numbered to 10 selling for $2,000 on May 27.
Smith on the other hand does not have any autographs in Fanatics products and are a little more difficult to come by compared to Williams. Due to both the popularity of Smith and the lack of supply of his autographs in products, the value of his signings is steep compared to Williams.
Following a season in which the Ohio State wide receiver caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to winning the national championship with the Buckeyes, Smith's autograph in 2024 "OnIt", which is Ohio State's NIL Collective, ranges from $750-1,200 depending on the serial numbering.
With both receivers entering their sophomore seasons in 2025, the buzz surrounding the pair of pass-catchers is immense. Since rules state that college football players must remain in school for three years before being able to declare for the NFL draft, these household names will be around the college game for two more seasons before taking the next step in their respective careers.