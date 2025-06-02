Michael Jordan 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Signed Card Sells for $63,000
When it comes to the sportscard hobby, anytime the name Michael Jordan comes into the conversation, both collectors and fans stand at attention, and this situation is certainly no different. And that’s because a 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Signed Michael Jordan Card #GJ13 sold for an impressive $63,000 via the ALT auction platform. This iconic piece doesn’t just carry significance because it’s a Jordan jersey, its also one of the most groundbreaking basketball cards ever produced.
RELATED: Air Jordan Jumpman Cheeto Sells at Auction
This Jordan card features one of his greatest jerseys to ever be worn, and that is of course his 1992 NBA All-Star jersey. It was during that game that Jordan had 18 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 rebound. Although not his greatest All-Star performance, that game still holds the record for the largest margin of victory (a jaw-dropping 40 points) by the West All-Stars (153) over the East All-Stars (113).
RELATED: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the Most Memorable Michael Jordan V-Day Cards
The reason this card is so iconic throughout the hobby community is because it was a key part of the 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey insert set, which was revolutionary because marked the first time NBA-licensed trading cards included actual game-worn memorabilia and not just from a regular season game, but from the NBA’s 1992 All-Star Weekend. Although Upper Deck had introduced the concept a year earlier in its football products, it was their basketball issues the following year that pushed the basketball cards and the way in which they were produced to astronomical heights.
RELATED: Michael Jordan Jersey Sells for $2.6 Million
Anytime we categorize a card as “rare” or even “scarce” for that matter, it’s always best to take a deeper dive into that meaning and in the case of pulling this particular card, here’s a look at the odds per hobby pack. The odds of pulling any one of these inserts from a Series 1 pack came at a jaw-dropping rate of 1:2,500, and with a 22-card checklist, that meant Jordan's card appeared in approximately one of every 55,000 packs.
Although understanding the cards scarcity is key, the Game Jersey set acted as a turning point in the manufacturing of basketball cards. It was both ground-breaking and innovative as it bridged the gap between memorabilia and trading cards and introduced collectors to a fusion that has managed to stay intact for nearly 30 years.
There’s no doubt that Michael Jordan has always been held in the highest regard and his cards, especially those that are quite scarce, continued to be in high demand. With that said, the $63,000 price tag that the card now carries, isn’t just a reflection of the man or the player that Michael Jordan is or was, but rather it’s a testament to how alive and well the high-end basketball collectibles marketplace actually is.