Jon "Bones" Jones Returns to Topps: Monumental for UFC Collectors

Topps announced that UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones is officially returning to sign trading cards for upcoming UFC releases.

Matt Schilling

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Monday, May 5th, Topps surprised the combat sports hobby world by announcing that UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones is officially returning to sign trading cards for the first time since 2016. For UFC collectors, this is more than just a random signature, it’s a move that reaffirms Jones' place as a cornerstone for any serious UFC collector.

Jon Jones who is considered by many fans and followers of the UFC to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, boasts one of the most superb résumés for someone as exceptional as “Bones” was. With a 27-1 career record inside the octogon, Jones is not only the youngest champion in UFC history but also someone who has defeated a virtual who’s who of Hall of Famers including but not limited to Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Alexander Gustafsson. Jones’ 2023 heavyweight title win over Ciryl Gane only cemented his status as one of the greatest UFC fighters to ever step into the octagon.

UFC mixed martial arts heavyweight champion Jon Jones poses for a photo at Madison Square Garden
Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; UFC mixed martial arts heavyweight champion Jon Jones poses for a photo before a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the immediate impacts this will have on the hobby, comes in the form of a renewed demand for anything and everything related to Jon Jones, especially his autographs. The reintroduction of his autograph by Topps is setting the stage for a rise in demand, and one that has been nine years in the making. Not only are collectors eager to get their hands on these autographs once they hit the open market, but there will also be a renewed demand for a number of his higher-end PSA 10s.

2009 Topps UFC - Jon Jones - Autograph PSA 10
2009 Topps UFC - Jon Jones - Autograph PSA 10 / PSA via psacard.com | eBay User: Probstein123 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/boxing-wrestling-cards-mma/2009-topps-ufc-autograph/jon-jones/auction/-859278171300420319

A few notable PSA 10s worth watching include the 2009 Topps UFC Autographed Card #FA-JJ (which carry a population of 36 and have recently sold in a range of $2,800 - $4,100 in the last 18 months) and the 2010 Topps UFC Autographed Card (Onyx Variation) #FA-JJ (which carry a population of just 1 and has recently sold for $5,000).

2010 Topps UFC - Jon Jones - Autograph (Onyx) - PSA 10
2010 Topps UFC - Jon Jones - Autograph (Onyx) - PSA 10 / https://www.ebay.com/p/26056082060

If you’re strictly a UFC collector or someone who admires the GOATs of their respective sports, the return of Jon Jones’ autographs is certainly not something to ignore as the demand for such cards will be high right from the start.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

