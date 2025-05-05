Jon "Bones" Jones Returns to Topps: Monumental for UFC Collectors
On Monday, May 5th, Topps surprised the combat sports hobby world by announcing that UFC legend Jon “Bones” Jones is officially returning to sign trading cards for the first time since 2016. For UFC collectors, this is more than just a random signature, it’s a move that reaffirms Jones' place as a cornerstone for any serious UFC collector.
Jon Jones who is considered by many fans and followers of the UFC to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, boasts one of the most superb résumés for someone as exceptional as “Bones” was. With a 27-1 career record inside the octogon, Jones is not only the youngest champion in UFC history but also someone who has defeated a virtual who’s who of Hall of Famers including but not limited to Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Alexander Gustafsson. Jones’ 2023 heavyweight title win over Ciryl Gane only cemented his status as one of the greatest UFC fighters to ever step into the octagon.
One of the immediate impacts this will have on the hobby, comes in the form of a renewed demand for anything and everything related to Jon Jones, especially his autographs. The reintroduction of his autograph by Topps is setting the stage for a rise in demand, and one that has been nine years in the making. Not only are collectors eager to get their hands on these autographs once they hit the open market, but there will also be a renewed demand for a number of his higher-end PSA 10s.
A few notable PSA 10s worth watching include the 2009 Topps UFC Autographed Card #FA-JJ (which carry a population of 36 and have recently sold in a range of $2,800 - $4,100 in the last 18 months) and the 2010 Topps UFC Autographed Card (Onyx Variation) #FA-JJ (which carry a population of just 1 and has recently sold for $5,000).
If you’re strictly a UFC collector or someone who admires the GOATs of their respective sports, the return of Jon Jones’ autographs is certainly not something to ignore as the demand for such cards will be high right from the start.