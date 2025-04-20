Paddy The Baddy Overtaking The UFC Sports Card Market
has etched himself into the territory of Conor McGregor
With a decisive win via TKO over Michael Chandler during UFC 314, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett may have just turned from scouser to superstar. With doubters now in the rearview mirror, Paddy has cemented himself as one of the most electric fighters across all combat sports, and as someone whose card collectors are also fighting for. In fact, this level of electricity and hype hasn’t been seen since “the one, the only, the notorious, Conor McGregor”. The parallel between Paddy and Conor is quite astonishing when thinking about the cultural following each represent and hold. Pimblett has fully embraced being a "Scouser", which is a person who comes from Liverpool, England. With his thick accent, and witty trash talking, Paddy has taken the UFC by storm and is ready to be the face of combat sports.
"Scousers don't get knocked out"- Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett
Why collectors and investors should be stocking up on Paddy
Pimblett currently has a professional record of 23-3-0, while sporting a perfect 7-0 record in the UFC. He is currently on a nine fight win streak, while beating notable opponents such as, Tony Ferguson, King Green, and most recently Michael Chandler. At the age of 30, Paddy has flown through the lightweight division and has cracked the top 10 in the division, currently being ranked at number 8. After his dominating victory just a week ago, Paddy called out numerous fighters in the top five of the division for his next matchup: Max Holloway (#4), Justin Gaethje (#3), Charles Oliveira (#2), and “the little posh-boy Arman” (Arman Tsarukyan #1) as Paddy described. Any of these matchups would bring ginormous storylines to the table, and a win versus a top five contender would mean an automatic title fight versus the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev. Needless to say, all eyes and attention will be on Paddy Pimblett for the foreseeable future, which is half the battle when talking about the UFC card and collectibles market.
Paddy’s rise in card prices are staggering, and are leaving hobbyists with a tough decision on whether to sell now for profit, or hold in hopes of an even bigger profit margin. His 2022 Select UFC #260 Octagonside has a 30-day change of 68.9%, which is roughly an increase of $35. His 2022 Prizm UFC #88 Base has a 62.1% change over the course of the month ($28 increase). Lastly, his 2022 Prizm UFC #88 Ruby Wave has a 30-day change of 57.1% ($36 increase). Needless to say, Paddy the Baddy is on the rise, and so is his card market, leaving many collectors and fans happy at the same time.
The Scouser V.S. The Irishman
While Pimblett’s hype and superstardom continue to rise, UFC fans and collectors start to consider the unthinkable. Can Paddy Pimblett overtake Conor McGregor in the card market? Paddy has not only received high praise from fans across the world, but professionals in the industry. Daniel Cormier stated on his show, Good Guy, Bad Guy, “I don’t think I’ve seen a young guy in that spot fight better since Conor McGregor fought against Chad Mendez.” Cormier’s statement is nothing short of an understatement as well. Paddy Pimblett put together such a perfect performance, where even Michael Chandler had to be rushed to the locker room for medical attention after the fight…and Pimblett looked like he had just entered the octagon.
UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, also had high praises for Paddy on the same show, stating, “There will be a time when people are going to beg to be associated with Paddy, because it’s gonna mean main events, it’s gonna mean a bunch of money.” And that right there is what separates Paddy Pimblett from the rest of the crowd, and associates him with McGregor. Now, let’s compare both of their best card prices to see how far ahead McGregor is at the moment. The highest price paid for a Conor McGregor card was for a 2017 Topps Chrome Superfractor, which sold on Goldin Auctions for $73,800. On the other hand, and to no surprise, Paddy Pimblett’s cards are simply too new, and the circulation has not had enough time to accurately give his best card price. As of now, we know that his rookie Kaboom insert has sold on April 13th for around $900. Once his more sought after, and low numbered cards became available, it would not shock me to see them selling for a few thousand dollars already.
"There will be a time when people are going to beg to be associated with Paddy, because it's gonna mean main events, it's gonna mean a bunch of money"- Chael Sonnen (Good Guy, Bad Guy)
As Paddy Pimblett continues to climb the UFC ranks with his charisma, crowd appeal, and undeniable talent, the market for his cards and collectibles will follow suit. While he has not reached the stratospheric heights of the notorious Conor McGregor, he is certainly on the same trajectory to take over the UFC, and form a culture of his own. There is every reason to believe that Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett is the next face of the octagon, and the face of the card market for years to come. Do not be surprised when the card world echoes what fans already scream from the stands: “Ohhhh Paddy the Baddy!”