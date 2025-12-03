SI

Rays Sign Former All-Star Outfielder Who Played for Division Rival on One-Year Deal

Tampa Bay appears to be modestly bolstering its offense.

Cedric Mullins hit .216 for the Orioles and Mets a year ago.
In a bid to bolster their offense, the Rays are reportedly looking to a former All-Star in need of a career rejuvenation.

Tampa Bay is signing center fielder Cedric Mullins to a one-year contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Mullins, 31, is coming off a slog of a 2025 season split between the Orioles and Mets. He slashed .229/.305/.433 for Baltimore and was even less productive with New York, hitting .182 with a lower slugging percentage (.281) than on-base percentage (.284).

Despite his recent struggles, Mullins has flashed All-Star talent in the past. In 2021, he was one of a few bright lights on a 52–110 Orioles team—posting a 6.2 bWAR, a .291/.360/.518 slashline, 30 home runs, and 59 RBIs. For his efforts, he made the American League All-Star team and finished ninth in its MVP voting.

The Rays are scheduled to open 2026 on March 26 against the Cardinals; Mullins will get a first crack at his old team on May 18 when Baltimore visits Tampa Bay.

