Livvy Dunne Raises The Offer For Paul Skenes Card
Depending on the season tickets the Pirates are offering, they could be trying to buy the card for over $2 million or as low as $200,000, based on some estimates. However, there have been updates to the offer if the collector decides to accept the Pirates' proposal.
Social media influencer and Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, has offered to sit with the fan at a game in her suite if whoever has the card accpects the Pirates offer.
Whether that offer is contractually binding, we will see because the card has still not been pulled. In a way there is doubt she thought her comment would get this much attention, but here we are and it appears watching a game with Dunne could also be part of this deal with the Pirates.
Dunne and Skenes met during their time at LSU. Dunne is not only a social media star but also a standout on the gymnastics mat. She is a member of the LSU gymnastics team, which has experienced significant success over the past few years.
One thing Dunne and Skenes have in common is that they are both National Champions at LSU. Dunne was part of the 2024 LSU gymnastics roster that won the National Championship.
Skenes, meanwhile, was on the 2023 LSU baseball roster that defeated Florida to win the National Championship in baseball.
https://x.com/LSUbaseball/status/1673520841609420804
He went on to win the series' Most Outstanding Player award and was later drafted first overall by the Pirates.
Another thing these two share is their presence in trading card sets. After being drafted and making his debut this year, Skenes has started appearing in all the major baseball card sets released during the second half of the year.
Although someone who doesn't know Livvy Dunne might find it odd that she is so interested in sports cards this isn't the first time she has become a part of the industry. Dunne has also been featured on multiple Leaf trading cards, both as an "Influencer" and in sets showcasing her in her LSU uniform.
Additionally, Dave & Adams has offered $10,000 in credit for their website if the collector accepts the Pirates' offer.
As if collectors weren’t already eager to pull this Skenes card, it seems everyone is joining in on the thrill of the chase. Skenes most expensive sports card is his 1/1 Bowman Superfractor Autograph that sold back in September for over $123,000. With the amount of attention this card is getting it is projected this card will be much higher in priced.