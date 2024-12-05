Lou Gehrig "1st Bowman" Superfractor With $100,000 Bounty Is Pulled
One lucky collector pulled a rare, super-modern "rookie" card of Lou Gehrig with a $100,000 bounty. The collector, identified as Phil by Top Dog Comics, the Georgia store the card was pulled in, can now cash in on the bounty offered by hobby company Dave and Adam's Card World.
The Lou Gehrig card was released in the 2024 Bowman Chrome baseball set, popular for its 1st Bowman rookie card stamp among baseball prospectors. First Bowman cards are considered the first "true" rookie cards for baseball players.
While the Superfractor that was just pulled is definitely not Gehrig's true rookie card, his inclusion in the set is meant to add incentive for buying the product. It's also unlikely the card, if it were to go into the secondary market, would sell for as much as $100,000.
So why would Dave and Adam's offer such a hefty bounty? After all, the company could buy another "holy grail" Lou Gehrig card for much less than $100,000. Right now, there's a PSA 7 1933 Goudey Gehrig for sale on eBay for $75,000, and it's close to being well worth that value.
Dave and Adam's put out the bounty because it benefits from the publicity, it helps promote the product to increase sales, and there are possible tax advantages for the company because the bounty can be deducted as a promotion.
It's not the first time Dave and Adam's used a bounty to promote the Bowman Chrome brand. In 2023, the company offered a $200,000 bounty for the Babe Ruth 1st Bowman Superfractor. The breaker and the breaking participant were in a video produced by Dave and Adam's featuring the exchange.