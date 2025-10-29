One of the biggest chase cards in 2025/26 Topps Flagship NBA has been pulled

One of the biggest cards from Topps Flagship basketball has been pulled. According to posts on Topps social media accounts, the 1980-1981 Superfractor autograph of Lebron James was pulled out of a hobby box by a collector in West Virginia. As part of the post, Topps included a screenshot of the redemption card from the social media of the lucky collector.

The Card and Value

Topps described the card as one of the biggest pulls of the year and that’s certainly not hyperbole. Despite entering his 22 year in the NBA, Lebron James is still one of the most marketable and collected players in the league. In terms of his market, mid grade James Topps Chrome 1/1 non auto Superfractor often sells for five figures with one recent PSA 7 McDonald’s All American Superfractor selling for $13,000. A more direct comparison would be the sale of the James Superfractor auto from Topps 2024-2025. That card sold for over $45,000 in January of 2025.

Redemption card superfractor autograph of Lebron James from Topps Chrome 2023-2024. This card was sold at auction by Golden for over $45,000. | Goldin Auctions

Popularity

Should the owner decide to sell, it’s very likely that this James card would sell for over that amount. The reason being is that Topps reacquired the licensing rights to NBA teams and logos. This marked the first time since 2009 that Topps has produced fully licensed cards. While autograph cards without team logos do sell well, cards that include team logos can and do sell for substantially higher. This was also a major selling point for Topps, as they touted this year's Lebron James autograph cards as his first in a Lakers uniform. There is a very good chance this James autograph card could sell for close to or over six figures.

Lebron James 1980-1981 superfractor 1/1 autograph from Topps NBA 2025-2026 | https://www.instagram.com/p/DQUXtJZDrOO/?img_index=3

So far the return of Topps NBA has been very popular amongst fans. While the Lebron James 1980-1981 Superfractor auto has been hit, there are still a lot of other low numbered and Superfractor autos of veterans and rookies that have yet to be revealed either on social media or in the market so even though one of the biggest chases is off the board, there are still quite a few other big names out there for collectors to chase.

