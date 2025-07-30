MLB prospect trade deadline primer for collectors
The MLB trade deadline is one day away (July 31). While a series of smaller moves have been made so far, rumors continue to swirl about bigger trades that could take place especially with so many contenders in both leagues. With that in mind, I wanted to review some of the top prospects who could be changing teams in the next 24-48 hours and their hobby markets.
Leo De Vries, SS Padres
At the young age of 18, Padres shortstop Leo De Vries has established himself as one of the top prospects in baseball. Currently, De Vries is ranked third overall in the game by MLB Pipeline and fifth overall on Baseball America’s (BA) top 100 prospects list. De Vries is projected to have above average traits across the board for scouts and should remain at short stop.
Signed by the Padres in 2024, De Vries made his product debut later that year in Bowman Chrome 2024. Also along with being the top international signing in 2024, he was one of the top chases in Bowman Chrome. Currently, De Vries hobby market has remained solid. Recent sales of his Bowman Chrome base autos have sold for between $100-150 with a recent gold auto numbered to 50 selling for $2000. At this time, it seems highly unlikely that De Vries would be traded. However, head of the Padres baseball operations department AJ Preller is known to make bold moves so De Vries is a name to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches. If De Vries goes to a more prestigious team it could help enhance an already strong hobby market.
Jhostynxon Garcia, OF Red Sox
Nicknamed the Password, Garcia has had a steady and impressive rise up the ranks in the Red Sox farm system. Along with rising up the Red Sox prospect rankings, Garcia has also cracked the top 100 lists of BA and MLB Pipeline check in at 95 and 89 on both lists respectively. Known for having a tremendous batting eye with prodigious power, Garcia has been knocking on the door to the big leagues for the past month or so. Currently, the Red Sox have a loaded outfield which is why he has remained in AAA.
Garcia was signed by the Red Sox in 2019 as a lesser known prospect. As a result, his Bowman product debut was delayed until 2025 where he was one of the better secondary chases in the product. In terms of that hobby market, Garcia’s Bowman chrome autos have sold in the more modest $35-$50 range for base autos with numbered autos such as his blue auto selling for $150. At this point odds of Garcia being traded are pretty strong, given the Red Sox loaded outfield. While his hobby market might take a hit if Garcia moves to a less prestigious team, those losses could be offset if he makes his MLB debut and continues to rake as he has done in the minors.
Justin Crawford, OF Phillies
The son of former big league outfielder Carl Crawford, Justin Crawford was drafted by the Phillies 17th overall in the 2022 Draft. After a slow start to his career, Crawford re-established himself as a top prospect showing off his above average hitting tool, elite speed, and superb defensive chops as a true centerfielder for the Phillies. He’s ranked 87 overall on BA’s top 100 list and 44 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect list.
Although he was drafted in 2022, collectors had to wait until Bowman 2023 for Crawford to make his hobby debut. Although his status in the hobby took a slight hit earlier in his career, it did recover nicely as Crawford showed off the elite traits that made him a first round pick. Per 130Point, Crawford PSA 10 base autos have sold for between $120-$200. Although Crawford doesn’t seem likely to be traded, Phillies head of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is known to be aggressive at this time year so like De Vries, he’s a name to watch as July 31 approaches.
