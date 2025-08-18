The top prospects to chase in Bowman Chrome 2025
Bowman Chrome Baseball will be hitting shelves soon. The second of three products released by Topps throughout the baseball season, Bowman Chrome generally features the top international players. Specifically, those who signed prior to the start of the current MLB season and occasionally other rising prospects making their Bowman product debuts. As is the case with previous years, this year’s Bowman Chrome is the ultimate boom or bust product. Many of the top chases are international free agents that signed with teams at sixteen years old.
A focus on some top chase cards in Bowman Chrome as well as one sleeper:
Elian Pena SS, New York Mets
The number two international prospect per MLB Pipeline Elian Pena grew up in Azua in the Dominican Republic, a town that has produced big leaguers such Maikel Franco, Yanier Diaz, and Estuery Ruiz. Based on early expectations, Pena has the potential to be the best of the bunch. Ruiz hitting and power will be his calling card, both of which he has shown in action in the Dominican Summer League (DSL). So far, Pena is hitting.284/.414/.479 with six home runs. From a collectors standpoint, being in the Mets systems and playing for an organization in a big market should help his value making him a top chase in Bowman Chrome.
Cris Rodriguez OF, Detroit Tigers
Another product of the Dominican Republic, Cris Rodriguez drew praise for his advanced raw power at such a young age to go along with solid contact skills, both traits collectors look for in prospects. So far Rodriguez has drawn comparisons to Eloy Jimenez but with a better defensive ceiling. Rodriguez's professional career has also gotten off to a strong start in the DSL slashing .308/341/.550 with 9 home runs in 49 games. The Tigers have done a good job developing young talent lately so that should help collectors feel better about investing in Rodriguez.
Josuar Gonzalez SS, San Francisco Giants.
Considered the top overall prospect (aside from Roki Sasaki) in the 2025 international free agency class, Josuar Gonzalez was signed by the Giants. The switch hitting shortstop projects to have a plus hitting tool to go along with above average power. He’s also athletic enough to stay at shortstop. Scouts have suggested that his ceiling is comparable to players like peak Jose Reyes and Francisco Lindor. This lofty expectations should make Gonzalez one of the top chases, if not the top overall chase in Bowman Chrome 2025
Sleeper pick: Harold Rivas OF, Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox had a strong international free agency headline by Dorian Soto. Unfortunately, Soto isn’t part of the Bowman Chrome checklist but the Sox second best signing Harold Rivas is. Rivas is an excellent athlete who, if his bat develops, could be a nice sleeper prospect for collectors. For now, he’ll be second tier chase in Bowman Chrome 2025.